Governor Makinde Joins Nigeria Labour Protest

.. Assures Citizens of Economic Relief Soon**

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State surprised protesters by joining a peaceful demonstration led by labour unions, affirming that the current economic challenges will be addressed. Makinde addressed the gathering at Total Garden Junction, Oritamefa, Ibadan, expressing solidarity with the people enduring hardships.

He assured that efforts are underway to improve the situation and promised to be part of the generation that transforms the country.

The governor also acknowledged the workers’ concerns and pledged to deliver their letters of protest to President Bola Tinubu.