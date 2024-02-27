Menu
Gospel singer, Moses Bliss and fiancee, Marie Wiseborn, release pre-wedding photos

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 27, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian gospel artist, Moses Bliss and his Ghanaian lover, Marie Wiseborn has finally released their pre-wedding photos.

Nigerians have been eagerly anticipating a wedding date ever since news broke on social media on January 19, 2024 of Moses Bliss’ proposal to his love life, Marie Wiseborn.

Ever since then, the lovebirds haven’t failed to share their moments together with their fans and followers on social media.

Taking to his Instagram page, the gospel artiste published their pre-wedding photos. However, no information was provided on the date of the wedding.

Captioning the photos, Moses Bliss referred to his fiancée as his safe place and peace.

He wrote: “My safe place & peace @mariewiseborn 🤎🤍#prewedding #Foreverbliss #mmbliss24”. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com

