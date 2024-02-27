Menu
France Launch “French + Sciences” Scholarship for Nigerian Students.

By: Emman Tochi

In a bid to foster academic excellence and cross-cultural exchange, the French Embassy in Nigeria, in partnership with Campus France Nigeria, has launched the “French + Sciences” scholarship program. Geared towards undergraduate students with a passion for both French language and sciences, this initiative offers a transformative educational experience through a blend of linguistic and scientific exploration.

Program Details: The “French + Sciences” scholarship program offers selected students a comprehensive package, including short-stay visas for three to four weeks in June. This immersive experience encompasses enriching activities such as classes, workshops, and conferences, providing participants with invaluable insights into both French culture and scientific disciplines.

Program Schedule: The program features four distinct tracks, each designed to cater to diverse interests and academic pursuits. From “Accent français – Montpellier: Focus on Sustainable Development” to “French in Normandy – Rouen: Focus on Transport and Energy,” students have the opportunity to delve into specialized topics while honing their language skills.

Scholarship Eligibility: Open to Nigerian undergraduate students under 25 years old currently enrolled in science-related Bachelor’s programs accredited by the National Universities Commission, the “French + Sciences” scholarship program seeks to support motivated learners eager to broaden their horizons.

Application Process: Prospective applicants are required to submit a comprehensive application package, including a CV, a compelling cover letter detailing their motivation to learn French, a copy of their passport, and proof of university enrollment for the 2023-2024 academic year. Submission should be sent via email to frenchsciences.nigeria@gmail.com, accompanied by the completion of a designated application form.

Next Steps: Successful applicants will receive notification of their acceptance by March 20, along with detailed instructions regarding travel arrangements and visa application procedures. Throughout the process, the Embassy of France in Nigeria and Campus France Nigeria will provide support and guidance, facilitating seamless communication with Campus France Paris.

Additional Opportunities: In addition to the undergraduate scholarship program, the French Embassy has announced visa scholarships to France for PhD students, academic, and research staff keen on advancing their studies and research endeavors in France.

Closing Remarks: As evidenced by the increasing number of Nigerian students hosted by France—reaching 1,019 between 2021 and 2022—the “French + Sciences” scholarship program represents a significant opportunity for academic growth and international collaboration. This initiative underscores the commitment of both the French Embassy and Campus France Nigeria to nurturing talent and promoting educational exchanges between Nigeria and France.

