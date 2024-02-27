FCT police arrests second most wanted kidnap kingpin

February 27, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The operatives of the FCT Police Command, in a continued effort against banditry in FCT and its environs, on February 24, at about 7:05 PM, \acting on credible intelligence, stormed Sardauna Forest, Toto, Nasarawa State and arrested one Samaila Wakili Fafa A.K.A Habu Ibrahim, a kidnap kingpin who has been on the wanted list of the Command for a long time and bounty placed on his head by the Hon. Minister FCT.

The suspect is said to be one of the two kidnappers the Honorable Minister FCT placed a bounty on, as the other one namely Saidu Abdulkadir A.K.A Dahiru Adamu, had earlier been arrested by the Command.

When interrogated, the suspect confessed that his syndicate masterminded and executed several kidnappings in FCT and its environs, including the abduction of Barr. Chris Agidy, the legal aid to Senator. Ned Nwoko and Mr Sunday Yahaya Zakwai, the district head of Ketti Village were later killed by them. Samaila Wakili further led police operatives to where the remains of Barr. Chris Agidy is. The remains were recovered and deposited in Gwagwalada General Hospital.

Confirming the arrest to newsmen, the spokesperson of the command, SP Josephine Adeh, said while an investigation is still ongoing, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, reiterates his unflinching commitment to combat crime and criminality in all its manifestations and to ensure safety of residents. He equally urges residents to report suspicious activities through the following emergency lines; 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883; PCB: 09022222352.(www.naija247news.com).