Diddy sued for sexual assault by former male employee

February 27, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Sean Combs, better known as Diddy. has just been sued by a man claiming the music mogul sexually assaulted him.

Rodney Jones, a former producer and videographer for Diddy, claims in legal documents that he was repeatedly sexually assaulted by Diddy and subjected to unwanted advances by associates of Diddy at his direction.

Jones claims Diddy, among other things, would grope Jones’ genitals and touch his anus. He also alleged that Diddy would parade around naked in front of him.

Jones believes Diddy was trying to groom him into having sex. He says Diddy would downplay the alleged assaults as “horseplay.”

Jones goes on to allege Diddy forced him to watch a video involving Stevie J having sex with another man. Jones included a screen grab of the video in the legal documents seen by TMZ.

Jones also alleged that a female cousin of Diddy’s girlfriend, Yung Miami, also sexually assaulted him, allegedly attempting to have sex with him in front of Diddy and members of his staff.

Jones further claimed Diddy brought prostitutes to his house in Miami and on one occasion, Jones says he was present at the house and was drugged and possibly raped.

He also alleges at several parties, Diddy intentionally served women bottles of his tequila and vodka brands laced with drugs. There are more allegations, including bringing underage girls to Diddy’s home and providing them with alcohol.

Jones claims Diddy directed American DJ Stevie J and his son Justin Combs to recruit prostitutes. In Diddy’s son Justin’s case, he was instructed to find underaged girls to attend the parties.

Jones claims Diddy introduced him to Cuba Gooding Jr. on Diddy’s yacht and Cuba allegedly began “touching, groping, and fondling Mr. Jones’s legs, his upper inner thighs near his groin, the small of his back near his buttocks and his shoulders.”

There are also allegations of a shooting, where Jones says Diddy and his son Justin got into a heated argument at an L.A. recording studio. Jones says gunfire erupted and a man named G was hit and bleeding profusely from his stomach.

Jones says Diddy told him to lie to cops and say G was shot in a drive-by.

The LAPD investigated the shooting and reportedly found the victim had been shot outside the studio during a robbery, and merely ran into the studio while still bleeding.

In addition to Diddy, Jones is suing Justin, other employees as well as various record execs, and he is seeking at least $30 million in damages.

Diddy’s attorney, Shawn Holley, told TMZ: “Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines.”

She added, “We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”

A rep for Justin told TMZ: “Justin Combs categorically denies these absurd allegations. They are all lies! This is a a clear example of a desperate person taking desperate measures in hopes of a pay day. There will be legal consequences for ALL defamatory statements made about the Combs family.”. (www.naija247news.com).