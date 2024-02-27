Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentLifestyle News

Diddy sued for sexual assault by former male employee

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 27, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Sean Combs, better known as Diddy. has just been sued by a man claiming the music mogul sexually assaulted him.

Rodney Jones, a former producer and videographer for Diddy, claims in legal documents that he was repeatedly sexually assaulted by Diddy and subjected to unwanted advances by associates of Diddy at his direction.

Jones claims Diddy, among other things, would grope Jones’ genitals and touch his anus. He also alleged that Diddy would parade around naked in front of him.

Jones believes Diddy was trying to groom him into having sex. He says Diddy would downplay the alleged assaults as “horseplay.”

Jones goes on to allege Diddy forced him to watch a video involving Stevie J having sex with another man. Jones included a screen grab of the video in the legal documents seen by TMZ.

Jones also alleged that a female cousin of Diddy’s girlfriend, Yung Miami, also sexually assaulted him, allegedly attempting to have sex with him in front of Diddy and members of his staff.

Jones further claimed Diddy brought prostitutes to his house in Miami and on one occasion, Jones says he was present at the house and was drugged and possibly raped.

He also alleges at several parties, Diddy intentionally served women bottles of his tequila and vodka brands laced with drugs. There are more allegations, including bringing underage girls to Diddy’s home and providing them with alcohol.

Jones claims Diddy directed American DJ Stevie J and his son Justin Combs to recruit prostitutes. In Diddy’s son Justin’s case, he was instructed to find underaged girls to attend the parties.

Jones claims Diddy introduced him to Cuba Gooding Jr. on Diddy’s yacht and Cuba allegedly began “touching, groping, and fondling Mr. Jones’s legs, his upper inner thighs near his groin, the small of his back near his buttocks and his shoulders.”

There are also allegations of a shooting, where Jones says Diddy and his son Justin got into a heated argument at an L.A. recording studio. Jones says gunfire erupted and a man named G was hit and bleeding profusely from his stomach.

Jones says Diddy told him to lie to cops and say G was shot in a drive-by.

The LAPD investigated the shooting and reportedly found the victim had been shot outside the studio during a robbery, and merely ran into the studio while still bleeding.

In addition to Diddy, Jones is suing Justin, other employees as well as various record execs, and he is seeking at least $30 million in damages.

Diddy’s attorney, Shawn Holley, told TMZ: “Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines.”

She added, “We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”

A rep for Justin told TMZ: “Justin Combs categorically denies these absurd allegations. They are all lies! This is a a clear example of a desperate person taking desperate measures in hopes of a pay day. There will be legal consequences for ALL defamatory statements made about the Combs family.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NLC Protest: Police pledge to defend protesters across Nigeria
Next article
Anambra Police Apprehend Suspected Killers Of President-General of Umuoji town
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Rudeboy owes me for the feature I did for him and his girlfriend – Cynthia Morgan reveals

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Musician and rapper Cynthia Morgan...

Gospel singer, Moses Bliss and fiancee, Marie Wiseborn, release pre-wedding photos

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian gospel artist, Moses Bliss and...

Police arrest 9 suspected forex hawkers for illegal operation of Bureau De Change in Kano

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Kano State Police Command has...

Anambra Police Apprehend Suspected Killers Of President-General of Umuoji town

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Anambra State Police Command working with...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Rudeboy owes me for the feature I did for him and his girlfriend – Cynthia Morgan reveals

Entertainment 0
February 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Musician and rapper Cynthia Morgan...

Gospel singer, Moses Bliss and fiancee, Marie Wiseborn, release pre-wedding photos

Gospel News 0
February 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian gospel artist, Moses Bliss and...

Police arrest 9 suspected forex hawkers for illegal operation of Bureau De Change in Kano

CrimeWatch 0
February 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Kano State Police Command has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com