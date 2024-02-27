Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria

Customs suspends distribution of confiscated edible items following fatal stampede incident at Yaba

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 27, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigeria Customs Service has temporarily ceased the direct distribution of confiscated edible items, an initiative aimed at alleviating economic difficulties for Nigerians.

This suspension is in response to a devastating stampede that occurred at the NCS Old Zonal Headquarters in Yaba, Lagos, on Friday, 23 February 2024, during the first day of distribution, according to a statement by Abdullahi Maiwada, the Chief Superintendent of Customs and National Public Relations Officer for the Comptroller General.

The Federal Government had instructed the Nigeria Customs Service to distribute seized food items to help ease widespread hardship. Accordingly, ten distribution centers were set up to enable Nigerians to redeem food items using their National Identification Number (NIN), starting with the Yaba distribution point last Friday.

According to Maiwada, the distribution process on that Friday at the NCS Old Zonal Headquarters in Yaba initially proceeded without incident from 8 AM to 5 PM. The situation took a tragic turn when the food supply ran out, and the crowd, upon hearing that the distribution would resume the next day, desperately pushed towards the barricades in search of rice bags, resulting in a deadly stampede with numerous casualties and injuries.

“The disposal of the food items got off to a smooth start at about 0800hrs. We enjoyed the cooperation of the large crowd that obliged us, giving preferences to the elderly, people living with disabilities, pregnant women, and other vulnerable Nigerians who showed up for the exercise. This was the case up until about 1700hrs, as attested to by the over 5000 beneficiaries and members of the press.

“However, unforeseen challenges arose when we ran out of stock and announced the continuation of the exercise the following day, leading to a regrettable outcome. The crowd became desperate and charged through our barricades in search of rice bags inside emptied containers. In the stampede that ensued, some fatalities and injuries were regrettably recorded,” the statement explained the incident at Yaba.

The statement also conveyed the Nigeria Customs Service’s deep condolences to the bereaved families of the victims lost in the tragic incident. It mentioned that the Service is actively coordinating with hospital authorities to reach out and directly communicate with the families of the victims regarding subsequent measures.

Furthermore, it was announced that an internal investigation has been launched to thoroughly examine the events leading up to this distressing occurrence.

The distribution activities have been put on hold until the Nigeria Customs Service can fully ascertain the details of what happened on Friday, 23 February 2024. This pause is to ensure that any future actions taken will be well-informed, comprehensive, and aligned with the Service’s original benevolent objectives, the statement emphasized.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Official Exchange Rate Strengthens By 5.22% to N1582.94/$1. 
Next article
Popular Kano plywood market gutted by fire
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Diddy sued for sexual assault by former male employee

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Sean Combs, better known as Diddy....

NLC Protest: Police pledge to defend protesters across Nigeria

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Police Force has reiterated...

Popular Kano plywood market gutted by fire

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. An early morning fire has destroyed...

Official Exchange Rate Strengthens By 5.22% to N1582.94/$1. 

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Naira appreciates against the US dollar...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Diddy sued for sexual assault by former male employee

Entertainment 0
February 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Sean Combs, better known as Diddy....

NLC Protest: Police pledge to defend protesters across Nigeria

Nigeria 0
February 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Police Force has reiterated...

Popular Kano plywood market gutted by fire

Nigeria Metro News 0
February 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. An early morning fire has destroyed...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com