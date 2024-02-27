Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

“CBN’s Policy Move Triggers 1.38% Decline in Local Stock Exchange”

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Local Stock Market Sees 1.38% Decline as CBN Raises MPR to 22.75%

The Nigerian domestic stock market experienced a negative trend today, with both the All-Share Index (ASI) and Market Capitalization sliding by 1.38%. This downturn was primarily influenced by sell-offs across major sectors, notably the Banking sector, following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s decision to increase the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 400 basis points to 22.75%.

As a result of this market adjustment, the All-Share Index dropped by 1,412.32 basis points to close at 100,582.89, while Market Capitalization lost ₦772.99 billion, closing at ₦55.04 trillion.

Trading volume and value also experienced declines, with Total Volume traded down by 4.71% and Total Value traded down by 8.97%. Notably, 280.46 million units valued at ₦6,120.28 million were exchanged in 9,141 deals. TRANSCORP emerged as the most traded stock by volume, while NASCON led in terms of value.

In terms of individual stock performance, AFRIPRUD recorded the highest price appreciation of 9.86%, while FBNH and MULTIVERSE were the top losers with a price depreciation of -10.00% each.

Sector-wise, four out of the five major sectors experienced declines, with Banking leading the losses at -3.35%, followed by Insurance (-2.19%), Consumer Goods (-0.17%), and Industrial (-0.05%). However, the Oil & Gas sector remained unchanged.

Overall, the market breadth closed negative with 10 gainers and 27 losers, underscoring the prevailing bearish sentiment. Despite the challenges, market participants remain optimistic about the market’s resilience in the long term.

Ondo 2024: Mimiko, others meet PDP aspirants
CBN Clears $400 Million FX Backlog, External Reserves Hit $34 Billion
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

