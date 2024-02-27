“CBN Implements Aggressive 400bps Rate Hike to Tackle Soaring Inflation”

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has shifted to an inflation-targeting mode with a bold move, increasing the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 400 basis points to 22.75% from 18.75%. This decision, made unanimously by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) under the new leadership of CBN Governor Yemi Cardoso, underscores the trade-off between stimulating growth and maintaining price stability in the short to medium term.

The committee’s decision reflects a recognition of the ongoing inflationary pressures exacerbated by factors such as insecurity challenges, supply chain disruptions, removal of subsidy on petroleum products, and currency devaluation. Despite efforts like unifying the foreign exchange market and adopting measures to discourage speculation, Nigeria’s headline inflation surged to a 28-year high of 29.90% in January 2024.

The aggressive rate hike is a signal of the committee’s commitment to tackling inflation amid a challenging economic outlook. It aims to curb excessive aggregate demand, narrow the negative real interest rate gap, and discourage inflation. To support this move, the committee also adjusted the asymmetric corridor around the MPR, expanded the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), and maintained the Liquidity Ratio.

However, while this proactive stance addresses inflation concerns, it may pose challenges for businesses seeking loans, potentially slowing output growth and increasing unemployment. Additionally, banks are likely to benefit from higher interest rates, leading to improved net interest margins but possibly accompanied by increased credit impairments and non-performing loans. Investors holding interest-sensitive assets may experience increased yields based on liquidity conditions in the system.