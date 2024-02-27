Menu
Investigative News and Reports

CBN Governor Reveals $26 Billion Illicit Flows Through Binance Nigeria in One Year

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

In a recent disclosure, Olayemi Cardoso, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), revealed that a staggering $26 billion had passed through Binance Nigeria from unidentified sources within a year. The revelation was made during a press briefing after a committee meeting at the CBN headquarters in Abuja.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had previously declared Binance Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of Binance, as operating illegally back in June 2023. This latest disclosure by Governor Cardoso coincides with reports of a broader crackdown on crypto exchanges, including Binance, by the federal government, as indicated by statements posted by Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to President Bola Tinubu, on February 24, 2024.

Onanuga had advocated for the ban of Binance and other crypto platforms, citing concerns about their impact on foreign exchange (FX) rates. Governor Cardoso mentioned that the CBN is collaborating with the SEC to prevent manipulation in the FX market.

Expressing the CBN’s concern about suspicious financial flows, Cardoso stated, “In the case of Binance, in the last one year alone, $26 billion has passed through Nigeria from sources/users who we cannot adequately identify.” He highlighted ongoing collaborative efforts involving agencies such as the EFCC, the police, and the office of the NSA to address these concerns.

The CBN governor emphasized the determination to prevent market manipulation, asserting, “We are determined to do everything it takes to ensure that we take charge of our market or put it differently to not allow others to manipulate our markets in a way that ends up distortionary and sub-optimizes for all Nigerians.”

In response to illicit activities within the FX market, the CBN and the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) had announced a partnership on February 20, 2024, to investigate and penalize those involved.

Governor Makinde Joins Nigeria Labour Protest
Abuja is safe for business, Wike tell British High Commissioner
