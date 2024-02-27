CBN Clears $400 Million FX Backlog, External Reserves Hit $34 Billion

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced on Tuesday the clearance of an additional $400 million in foreign exchange (FX) backlog for identified, genuine forward requests. Yemi Cardoso revealed this after the two-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, which saw the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) raised by 400 basis points to 22.75 percent from 18.75 in July 2023.

Cardoso also highlighted Nigeria’s external reserves, which have surged to $34 billion, up from $33 billion at the start of the year.

“We are committed to clearing the FX backlog of identified and genuine requests that are pending. We paid $400 million FX backlogs that are so identified. We will continue to do so in one form or the other,” Cardoso stated during a press briefing on the MPC outcome.

Razia Khan, Managing Director and Chief Economist for Africa and the Middle East at Standard Chartered Bank, commented, “The CBN has said that it will clear ‘all genuine FX backlog requests.’ For as long as this remains the official line, it suggests that the FX demand backlog that does not meet the requisite hurdle will seek a route through the parallel market instead. More reassurance – perhaps in the form of positive real rates – may yet be needed to stabilize markets.”

Earlier on February 5, 2024, the CBN had reported reducing the $7 billion FX backlog it inherited to $2.2 billion and pledged to work on clearing the outstanding balance.