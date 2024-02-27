Menu
Search
Subscribe
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Breaking: CBN Resumes Dollar Sale to BDC Operators

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Abuja, February 27, 2024 – In a recent development, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has officially restarted the sale of dollars to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators. The announcement was made in a statement signed by Dr. Hassan Mahmud, CBN’s Director of Trade & Exchange Department.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

As per the directive, each eligible BDC operator across the country will have access to $20,000. The CBN has set the rate at N1,301 per dollar, aligning with the lower band rate of executed spot transactions at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on the preceding trading day.

Dr. Mahmud emphasized that all BDCs are permitted to sell to end-users, maintaining a margin not exceeding one percent above the purchase rate from CBN. The decision to resume dollar sales is part of the ongoing reforms in the foreign exchange market, targeting a market-determined exchange rate for the Naira.

The CBN highlighted the need for these measures due to observed price distortions at the retail end, which have been contributing to disparities in the parallel market and widening the exchange rate premium. To fulfill the demand for invisible transactions, the CBN has greenlit the sale of foreign exchange to eligible BDCs.

The statement concluded by instructing all eligible BDCs to make Naira payments to the designated CBN Foreign Currency Deposit Naira Accounts and submit necessary documentation for disbursement at specified CBN branches in Abuja, Awka, Lagos, and Kano.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s CBN Raises Interest Rate to 22.75% and Cash Reserve Ratio to 45%
Next article
Sunday Igboho: I am back to tackle Killer Herdsmen from Yoruba Land
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

JAMB Announces Direct Entry Registration Commencement Date

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Abuja, February 27, 2024 - The Joint Admissions and...

Sunday Igboho: I am back to tackle Killer Herdsmen from Yoruba Land

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Ibadan, February 27, 2024 - Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known...

Nigeria’s CBN Raises Interest Rate to 22.75% and Cash Reserve Ratio to 45%

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
Abuja, February 27, 2024 - The Central Bank of...

Military and the Challenge of Safeguarding Nigeria’s Democracy

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
By MUKHTAR Ya'u Madobi “We want to make it...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

JAMB Announces Direct Entry Registration Commencement Date

JAMB 0
Abuja, February 27, 2024 - The Joint Admissions and...

Sunday Igboho: I am back to tackle Killer Herdsmen from Yoruba Land

South West 0
Ibadan, February 27, 2024 - Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known...

Nigeria’s CBN Raises Interest Rate to 22.75% and Cash Reserve Ratio to 45%

Analysis 0
Abuja, February 27, 2024 - The Central Bank of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com