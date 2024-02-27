Breaking: CBN Resumes Dollar Sale to BDC Operators

Abuja, February 27, 2024 – In a recent development, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has officially restarted the sale of dollars to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators. The announcement was made in a statement signed by Dr. Hassan Mahmud, CBN’s Director of Trade & Exchange Department.

As per the directive, each eligible BDC operator across the country will have access to $20,000. The CBN has set the rate at N1,301 per dollar, aligning with the lower band rate of executed spot transactions at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on the preceding trading day.

Dr. Mahmud emphasized that all BDCs are permitted to sell to end-users, maintaining a margin not exceeding one percent above the purchase rate from CBN. The decision to resume dollar sales is part of the ongoing reforms in the foreign exchange market, targeting a market-determined exchange rate for the Naira.

The CBN highlighted the need for these measures due to observed price distortions at the retail end, which have been contributing to disparities in the parallel market and widening the exchange rate premium. To fulfill the demand for invisible transactions, the CBN has greenlit the sale of foreign exchange to eligible BDCs.

The statement concluded by instructing all eligible BDCs to make Naira payments to the designated CBN Foreign Currency Deposit Naira Accounts and submit necessary documentation for disbursement at specified CBN branches in Abuja, Awka, Lagos, and Kano.