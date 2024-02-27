Anambra Police Apprehend Suspected Killers Of President-General of Umuoji town

February 27, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Anambra State Police Command working with Umuoji Vigilante, have apprehended the suspected killers of the town’s President-General, Silas Onyima, who was murdered in his home at the weekend.

According to a statement released by DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, spokesperson of the state police command, says four suspects have been arrested so far. He mentioned tat the handset and ATM Card of the deceased were recovered from them.

‘’In their confession, they named four other accomplices who are now being hunted for by the Police. The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, who was away in Ibadan on official assignment for the opening ceremony of the 14th Biennial Police Games rushed back home when the news of the murder broke to coordinate Police effort at unravelling the crime.” Ikenga said

He added that the police boss commended the Police in Ogidi and Umuoji Vigilante for working together to apprehend the suspected perpetrators and has directed State Criminal Investigation Department to deploy its Forensic Team to scene of crime and take over the investigation. The police boss has also mandated the Homicide Team in State CID to apprehend the four accomplices still on the run and unravel the motive behind the gruesome crime.(www.naija247news.com).