Airtel Africa Launches Airtel Ads Platform to Transform Digital Advertising

Airtel Africa has introduced Airtel Ads, the first-ever integrated Demand-Side Platform (DSP) in Africa, aiming to empower advertisers and agencies with precision tools for efficient management, purchase, and optimization of digital ad inventory across various exchanges in real-time. Unveiled at an event in Lagos on February 22, 2024, Airtel Ads integrates audience segmentation, data analytics, and post-campaign support, offering a unified advertising platform for personalized and resonant ad campaigns.

This groundbreaking platform, developed in collaboration with GDPR-compliant company Intent.ai, addresses the limitations of existing ad platforms and unlocks new audiences, including feature phone users previously unreached by digital advertising. Airtel Ads embraces over 260 bidding parameters and introduces Airtel Voice Reward Ads, allowing users to make free calls by listening to voice adverts.

Airtel Africa’s Chief Commercial Officer, Anthony Shiner, highlighted the platform’s potential to provide businesses with unparalleled control over marketing strategies. Shiner stated, “Airtel Ads is the future of advertising in Africa,” emphasizing its role in helping businesses reach target audiences with precision.

The platform acknowledges the importance of user data privacy, ensuring that the information accessible to advertisers is anonymized, protecting personal details. Airtel Nigeria, with 61,834,105 subscribers as of December 2023, sees Airtel Ads as a transformative solution to revitalize the advertising industry, offering hyper-focused audience targeting through its extensive and anonymized customer database.

Ismail Adeshina, Director of Marketing at Airtel Nigeria, underlined Airtel Ads’ ability to provide a comprehensive and inclusive platform for organizations to effectively reach their target audience. Intent AI Cofounder, Alexandr Yesayan, emphasized the platform’s value and its human-reviewed advertising messages to meet regulatory standards.

Nandu Buty, Head of Brands at Airtel Africa, elaborated on the audio ads advantage, highlighting how users running out of airtime during calls can continue by listening to an ad. Airtel Ads offers unprecedented efficiency, reaching desired audiences efficiently, saving businesses time and resources, and enabling informed decisions based on real-time data.

Recognizing the diversity of the African market, Airtel Ads adopts a localized approach, allowing businesses to tailor campaigns to specific regions, languages, and cultural nuances. Airtel Ads transcends being merely an ad buying platform; it emerges as a catalyst for change in Africa’s advertising industry.