News Analysis

Abuja is safe for business, Wike tell British High Commissioner

By: Charles Akpeji

Minister Nyesom Wike of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) reassured investors on Tuesday, February 27, that the nation’s capital remains secure and conducive for investment. Emphasizing security and job creation as paramount concerns for residents, he conveyed this commitment during a meeting with the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, in Abuja.

Highlighting the longstanding relationship between the United Kingdom and Nigeria, Wike acknowledged its evolution from colonial times to Independence, noting its strengthening over the years. Responding to Montgomery’s inquiry about the administration’s priorities, Wike emphasized alignment with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which centers on eight key areas including food security, poverty alleviation, economic growth, and the rule of law.

Acknowledging ongoing challenges, particularly regarding security, Wike addressed the unique situation of Abuja, surrounded by states with heightened banditry activities. Despite this, he noted significant progress in combating criminal activities through enhanced support for security agencies. Wike underscored the importance of swift apprehension and prosecution of criminals while highlighting the transformation of Abuja into a hub of construction activities, contributing to job creation, especially for youths.

In response, British High Commissioner Montgomery expressed the critical nature of the meeting, seeking insights into FCT development strategies and updates on security challenges. He highlighted recent engagements between the UK and Nigeria, particularly in defense and security partnerships, underscoring a shared interest in fostering a conducive business environment and strengthening bilateral relations.

Montgomery affirmed the British Commission’s commitment to understanding FCT’s priorities to facilitate mutually beneficial cooperation between the UK and Nigeria.

Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

