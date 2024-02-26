Menu
Van Dijk’s Header Seals Carabao Cup Triumph for Under-Strength Liverpool

By: Emman Tochi

Virgil van Dijk’s crucial header in extra time secured a stunning Carabao Cup final victory for a depleted Liverpool against Chelsea at Wembley. Despite a contentious disallowed goal earlier, Van Dijk’s late header from Kostas Tsimikas’ corner clinched Liverpool’s 10th triumph in the competition.

The win, achieved without key players like Salah and Jota, marked the first step in a potential quadruple for Jurgen Klopp’s side, leaving Chelsea and manager Mauricio Pochettino reeling from their sixth consecutive Wembley final defeat.

Liverpool’s success was bolstered by goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher’s outstanding performance, reminiscent of his heroics in the 2022 EFL Cup final against Chelsea. The match was tightly contested, with chances for both sides, including disallowed goals and woodwork strikes. However, it was Van Dijk’s decisive header that ultimately secured victory for Liverpool, leaving Chelsea and Pochettino still searching for their elusive first trophy in England.

