“Tinubu to Attend Nigeria-Qatar Business Forum Set for March 3 Despite Earlier Rejection”

NACCIMA Confirms Meeting with Investors in Doha

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Following earlier uncertainty, Qatar authorities have now agreed to host a business and investment forum with a Nigerian delegation during President Bola Tinubu’s upcoming visit to Doha. Initially, Qatar had rejected the proposal citing a lack of existing business agreements between the two countries. However, in a turnaround, the Qatari Embassy in Abuja has confirmed the forum’s scheduling, set for March 3, 2024. The forum, seen as an opportunity to strengthen economic ties between Qatar and Nigeria, has garnered support from both sides. Additionally, the National President of NACCIMA, Dele Oye, reassured stakeholders that the forum remains on schedule, emphasizing its importance in fostering bilateral economic cooperation amidst recent diplomatic uncertainties.