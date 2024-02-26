Menu
Tinubu Forms Tripartite Economic Advisory Committee for Nigeria’s Future Prosperity

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

President Bola Tinubu took a decisive step towards stabilizing Nigeria’s economy and ensuring a promising future for its citizens by establishing a tripartite Economic Advisory Committee. This committee, comprising representatives from the Federal Government, sub-national entities, and the Organised Private Sector, convened on Sunday with the aim of aligning stakeholders behind Tinubu’s economic growth and diversification plan.

Attracting key figures from the government, business community, and governors, the meeting sought to rally support for government policies and attract more investments, both domestic and foreign, to Nigeria. Tinubu emphasized the importance of addressing economic challenges and ensuring the welfare of all Nigerians, from students to farmers, traders, and families.

“We’re seeking additional efforts to uplift downtrodden Nigerians and provide hope for economic recovery,” Tinubu stated. “While we may not have all the answers, we are committed to implementing robust economic strategies to secure the best future for our country.”

Following the meeting, committee members expressed optimism about their mission and its potential impact on Nigeria’s economy and citizens’ lives. Governor Dapo Abiodun affirmed states’ commitment to collaborating with the Federal Government to mitigate current economic hardships, promising initiatives such as reduced-price food items.

Governor Charles Soludo highlighted the unity of purpose among committee members and stressed the need for collective effort to achieve their goals. He announced plans for regular meetings to assess progress and refine action plans.

Aliko Dangote echoed confidence in the committee’s ability to address critical economic issues, including job creation, food security, and currency stability. Abdul Samad Rabiu discussed efforts to stabilize the foreign exchange market, emphasizing the need to combat artificial manipulations.

Tony Elumelu expressed enthusiasm for the decisions made during the meeting, believing they would drive economic growth, alleviate poverty, and foster employment opportunities.

The establishment of the tripartite Economic Advisory Committee marks a significant step towards steering Nigeria’s economy towards stability and prosperity under Tinubu’s leadership.

Bisi Adele
