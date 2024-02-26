Stock market returns -3.44% WtD amidst profit taking

February 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market last week closed on a bearish note, declining by 3.44% occasioned by profit taking in 66 stocks. Year to date, the market has returned 36.53% with the All Share Index and Market Capitalisation at 102,088.30 points and N55.861 trillion.

last week as gains in GEREGU and BUAFOODS was not enough to keep the market afloat, coupled with losses in MTN Nigeria, Dangote Cement and other 64 stocks that shed weight last week.

An aggregate of 1.377 billion units of shares were traded in 42,040 deals, valued at N31.58 billion.

The market breadth closed negative as 14 stocks gained against 66 stocks that declined in their share prices.

TOP 10 GAINERS

JULI Plc led other gainers in the course of last week with 59.18% growth, closing at N2.34 from the previous close of N1.47.

Sunu Assurance, FBN Holdings Plc , GEREGU and Prestige Assurance grew their share prices by 17.42%, 10.71%, 9.32% and 8.77% respectively.

Others among the top 10 gainers include: VERITAS KAPITAL 8.57%, BUA FOODS 6.27%, NAHCO 5.86%, African Prudential 2.63% and CUTIX 1.92% respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

MORISON led other price decliners, shedding 32.66% of its share price to close at N1.67 from the previous close of N2.48.

Consolidated Hallmark Holdings, Sterling Bank, ABC Transport and Guinea Insurance shed 19.35%, 18.69%, 16.67% and 16.67% respectively.

Other price decliners include: Honeywell Flour (16.59%), RTBRISCOE (15.25%), NEM Insurance (14.29%), Royal Exchange (14.29%) and OMATEK (13.58%) respectively.(www.naija247news.com).