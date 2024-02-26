Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock market returns -3.44% WtD amidst profit taking

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 26, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market last week closed on a bearish note, declining by 3.44% occasioned by profit taking in 66 stocks. Year to date, the market has returned 36.53% with the All Share Index and Market Capitalisation at 102,088.30 points and N55.861 trillion.

last week as gains in GEREGU and BUAFOODS was not enough to keep the market afloat, coupled with losses in MTN Nigeria, Dangote Cement and other 64 stocks that shed weight last week.

An aggregate of 1.377 billion units of shares were traded in 42,040 deals, valued at N31.58 billion.

The market breadth closed negative as 14 stocks gained against 66 stocks that declined in their share prices.

TOP 10 GAINERS

JULI Plc led other gainers in the course of last week with 59.18% growth, closing at N2.34 from the previous close of N1.47.

Sunu Assurance, FBN Holdings Plc , GEREGU and Prestige Assurance grew their share prices by 17.42%, 10.71%, 9.32% and 8.77% respectively.

Others among the top 10 gainers include: VERITAS KAPITAL 8.57%, BUA FOODS 6.27%, NAHCO 5.86%, African Prudential 2.63% and CUTIX 1.92% respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

MORISON led other price decliners, shedding 32.66% of its share price to close at N1.67 from the previous close of N2.48.

Consolidated Hallmark Holdings, Sterling Bank, ABC Transport and Guinea Insurance shed 19.35%, 18.69%, 16.67% and 16.67% respectively.

Other price decliners include: Honeywell Flour (16.59%), RTBRISCOE (15.25%), NEM Insurance (14.29%), Royal Exchange (14.29%) and OMATEK (13.58%) respectively.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Harrysong forged my signature to defraud my client” – KCee
Next article
Nationwide Protest: Falana Writes FG, Says NLC Not In Contempt Of Court
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nationwide Protest: Falana Writes FG, Says NLC Not In Contempt Of Court

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 26,2024. Mixed reactions have continued to trail the planned...

“Harrysong forged my signature to defraud my client” – KCee

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian musician KCee has revealed that...

Nasarawa police arrest two armed robbery suspects in army uniform

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nasarawa State Police Command has...

NDLEA Uncover cocaine, ecstasy consignments hidden in canvas shoes

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. NDLEA operatives of the Directorate of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nationwide Protest: Falana Writes FG, Says NLC Not In Contempt Of Court

Politics & Govt News 0
Feb 26,2024. Mixed reactions have continued to trail the planned...

“Harrysong forged my signature to defraud my client” – KCee

Entertainment 0
February 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian musician KCee has revealed that...

Nasarawa police arrest two armed robbery suspects in army uniform

CrimeWatch 0
February 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nasarawa State Police Command has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com