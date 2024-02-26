Southwest Speakers Advocate State Police and Devolution of Powers

The Southwest Conference of Speakers has called for the immediate establishment of state police and the devolution of powers to address the multifaceted insecurity and socio-economic challenges confronting Nigeria. In a joint communique issued after their meeting in Ikogosi-Ekiti, the speakers emphasized the importance of granting more authority to sub-national entities to better deliver democratic dividends to the citizens.

The communique, signed by Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye, the conference chairman, and speakers of Oyo, Ondo, and Osun states, namely Adebo Ogundoyin, Olamide Oladiji, and Adewale Egbedun, respectively, stressed the urgent need for collaborative efforts among Southwest governors to tackle the security challenges in the region. The speakers also highlighted the importance of increased regional integration to foster economic growth and development across the six Southwestern states.

The communique outlined key points:

– **Devolution of Power:** The speakers endorsed the devolution of power to states, particularly in the realm of security, emphasizing the significance of state policing to enhance security and law enforcement at the local level.

– **Security Concerns:** Expressing concern over prevailing security challenges, the conference called on the federal government to urgently address economic issues, including food shortages, while urging citizens to support government initiatives in finding lasting solutions.

– **Legislative Summit:** The conference agreed to host a legislative summit to address critical issues affecting the Southwest region, fostering collaboration and cooperation among the legislative assemblies of the Southwest states.

The speakers affirmed their commitment to these resolutions, pledging collective efforts toward the advancement and prosperity of the Southwest region.