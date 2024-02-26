Shettima unveils President Tinubu’s vision for Southeast industrial growth.

On Monday, February 26, Vice President Kashim Shettima launched the Light Up Nigeria project in Enugu as part of the federal government’s initiative to enhance energy supply to industrial clusters in the southeast region. Shettima, addressing the Light Up Nigeria Southeast Business Roundtable in Enugu, revealed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to restore the southeast as the nation’s industrial hub.

The project’s inauguration was carried out by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC) and its collaborative partners. The event marked the beginning of an effort to ensure dedicated power supply to industrial clusters nationwide, with a particular focus on the southeast.

Shettima described the project as a transformative journey and a renewal of hope for industrialists and investors in the Southeast region. He emphasized the strategic collaboration between the Niger Delta Power Holding Company and its customers, positioning the initiative as a calculated effort to rejuvenate the economy.

“This is not merely a symbolic ribbon-cutting event; rather, it signifies a deliberate attempt to restructure our economy. The project addresses the longstanding power supply challenges that have hindered our economic progress for decades,” Shettima stated.

Highlighting the critical role of power in industrial development, Shettima asserted, “Power is essential for any industrial takeoff. No matter the efforts invested in industrial development, without power, there can be no industrialization.”

He conveyed President Tinubu’s keen interest in the light-up project and the determination to enhance power supply to industrial clusters in the Southeast. Shettima urged all stakeholders to collaborate to ensure the project’s success, assuring that it would be delivered promptly.

Governors of Anambra, Enugu, Imo, and Ebonyi States also addressed the audience, with Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu expressing optimism about the Light-Up Nigeria Project’s potential to revolutionize power and industrialization in the Southeast. Commending the federal government and NDPHC for the initiative, he encouraged regional industrialists to actively participate and leverage the project to overcome power-related challenges.

Chiedu Ugbo, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Niger Delta Power Holding Company Ltd (NDPHC), highlighted the event’s significance in providing a platform for the business community in the southeast to engage with the Vice President. He emphasized the commitment of President Tinubu’s administration, through NDPHC, to address the country’s electricity challenges by delivering reliable and sustainable power solutions to industries. The strategic collaboration, initiated in October 2023, has made significant progress, including engaging key industrial customers, conducting engineering surveys, and procuring necessary infrastructure for transmission and distribution projects. Ugbo also mentioned efforts to deploy a fast-track transmission substation to bolster the project’s success.