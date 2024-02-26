Sanwo-Olu Woo US and African Multinationals to Invest in Lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to fostering an investor-friendly climate, urging multinational companies from the United States and Africa to consider investing in Lagos State. Emphasizing the city’s openness and readiness for investments, he welcomed both foreign and local investors to explore Lagos as an attractive investment destination.

During a courtesy visit by the Corporate Council on Africa, led by President/CEO Florie Liser, Governor Sanwo-Olu highlighted the government’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for businesses to thrive. He underscored Lagos’ position as a pivotal hub for economic growth and expressed enthusiasm for collaborations that enhance mutual government-business relations.

Governor Sanwo-Olu outlined his administration’s achievements aligned with the THEMES+ developmental agenda, including interventions in public transportation, health, education, technology, and entertainment. He also celebrated the imminent inauguration of the Red Line rail project, which aims to significantly improve transportation for Lagos residents.

Ms. Liser commended the Governor’s accomplishments, particularly highlighting the Red Line project, and expressed the Corporate Council on Africa’s interest in partnering with Lagos State Government across various sectors such as energy, infrastructure, agro-business, and technology. She extended an invitation to Governor Sanwo-Olu to address the CCA Africa business summit in Dallas, Texas, acknowledging his leadership in driving investment and development in Lagos State.