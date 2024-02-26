Menu
South West

Rising Cost of Living: Lagos Planned Protest Flops As Civil Society Groups Back Out

By: Editorial Staff

Date:

The much-hyped street protest called by the Joint Action Front, JAF and Sowore Omoyele’s Revolution Now group have failed irreparably in Lagos as the membership-based Civil Society Groups they had relied upon for the mass protest failed to show up.

The is coming almost 24 hours the Lagos People’s Parliament and the Defend Lagos Coalition comprising over 80 civil society groups addressed a media conference cautioning against any street protest in Lagos given the volatility of the city.

The Lagos Press Conference also coincided with another addressed in Abuja by yet another coalition of 65 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) under the umbrella of the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations Forum announcing their decision to pull out of the nationwide labour union’s protest scheduled for Tuesday 27 and Wednesday 28 February 2024, respectively.

Monday’s planned protest billed to take off from under the Ojuelegba bridge in Lagos had a disappointing attendance of a scanty number of protesters hesitantly carrying placards with various inscriptions showing their displeasure at the current economic uncertainties across the country.

Today’s poorly attended protest was held against the warning issued by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, on Sunday.

In the same vein, the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has backed out of the planned protests by the NLC. Speaking at a press briefing led by its President, Festus Osifo, and other leaders of the Union, the TUC advised the Federal Government to begin the importation of food and fix a new minimum wage to mitigate the soaring cost of living in the country.

Editorial Staff
Editorial Staffhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

