Analysis

President Tinubu Approves Implementation of Orosanye Report for Government Restructuring

By: Editorial Staff

Date:

In a groundbreaking move, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has given the green light for the implementation of the Orosanye Report, focusing on streamlining governance costs. The decision was announced by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, during a media briefing after the FEC meeting, chaired by President Bola Tinubu.

Idris clarified that the adoption of the report entails the elimination of certain agencies, commissions, and government departments. Some entities will be merged, others integrated into existing structures, and a few relocated to new ministries to enhance operational efficiency.

“In a very bold move today, this administration, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, consistent again with his courage to take very far-reaching decisions in the interest of Nigerians, has taken a decision to implement the so-called Orosanye Report,” stated Idris.

He emphasized that the restructuring aims to refine government operations and aligns with President Tinubu’s commitment to reducing the overall cost of governance. Importantly, Idris clarified that the adoption of the report does not imply job losses for individuals working in the affected agencies and departments.

The minister assured workers that the initial impact of the decision would not result in job losses.

“In a significant move today, the administration, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, displaying his commitment to making bold decisions for the benefit of Nigeria, has chosen to enact the Oronsaye report,” the minister declared.

“Essentially, this means that several agencies, commissions, and certain departments have been abolished. Some have undergone modifications, marked for change, while others have been absorbed. Additionally, some have been relocated from one ministry to another, based on the government’s belief that they will function more effectively in those areas.”

Hadiza Bala-Usman, the special adviser to the president on policy coordination, stated that Tinubu has established a committee to execute the report’s recommendations within a 12-week timeframe.

George Akume, the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), will serve as the head of this committee.

Access Holdings Plc Renames Subsidiary, Megatech Insurance Brokers Limited, to Access Insurance Brokers Limited
Shettima unveils President Tinubu's vision for Southeast industrial growth.
Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

