Police arrest two suspected robbers in Port Harcourt

February 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested two suspected robbers, identified as Ikenna Obiko and Isichukwu Eneji.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, said in a statement that the two suspects were apprehended in the Olu Obasanjo area of Port Harcourt while riding a motorcycle.

The statement reads: “They specialised in robbing victims of their money and property inside parked cars using specialised keys. They also admitted to stealing parked motorcycles by using ignition wires to start them, as well as robbing unsuspecting bank customers of their money after withdrawals at banks and ATM centres. The two robbery suspects were recently involved in a robbery case involving an Indomie noodles vehicle where they took N100,000 from the driver.

“Police investigations confirmed that the two suspects had, within this year, stolen three motorcycles, one of which is now at the Borokiri Police Station in Port Harcourt. Two of the motorcycles were stolen from where their owners parked them along Choba Road and Eliozu in Obio/Akpo Local Government Area of the state.”

The statement reads further: “Both suspects, now in police custody at the Borokiri Police Station, hail from Oguta in Imo State. While Ikenna is married to a wife and two children, Isichukwu has a wife and three children. Police investigations show that the suspects both relocated to Port Harcourt last year following the Indigenous People of Biafra crisis in Imo State and other parts of the South East.

“While Ikenna said he was lured into crime by one of his community leaders (now deceased), Isichukwu said his late uncle tutored him in the act of robbery.”

Meanwhile, Rivers State Commissioner of Police Olatunji Disu has directed that the two suspects be charged in court.(www.naija247news.com).