Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Police arrest two suspected robbers in Port Harcourt

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 26, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested two suspected robbers, identified as Ikenna Obiko and Isichukwu Eneji.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, said in a statement that the two suspects were apprehended in the Olu Obasanjo area of Port Harcourt while riding a motorcycle.

The statement reads: “They specialised in robbing victims of their money and property inside parked cars using specialised keys. They also admitted to stealing parked motorcycles by using ignition wires to start them, as well as robbing unsuspecting bank customers of their money after withdrawals at banks and ATM centres. The two robbery suspects were recently involved in a robbery case involving an Indomie noodles vehicle where they took N100,000 from the driver.

“Police investigations confirmed that the two suspects had, within this year, stolen three motorcycles, one of which is now at the Borokiri Police Station in Port Harcourt. Two of the motorcycles were stolen from where their owners parked them along Choba Road and Eliozu in Obio/Akpo Local Government Area of the state.”

The statement reads further: “Both suspects, now in police custody at the Borokiri Police Station, hail from Oguta in Imo State. While Ikenna is married to a wife and two children, Isichukwu has a wife and three children. Police investigations show that the suspects both relocated to Port Harcourt last year following the Indigenous People of Biafra crisis in Imo State and other parts of the South East.

“While Ikenna said he was lured into crime by one of his community leaders (now deceased), Isichukwu said his late uncle tutored him in the act of robbery.”

Meanwhile, Rivers State Commissioner of Police Olatunji Disu has directed that the two suspects be charged in court.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Three siblings die of suffocation inside a car in Kwara
Next article
Price of rice increases to N88,000 as expert proposes solution to food problem in Nigeria
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nationwide Protest: Falana Writes FG, Says NLC Not In Contempt Of Court

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 26,2024. Mixed reactions have continued to trail the planned...

Stock market returns -3.44% WtD amidst profit taking

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market last week...

“Harrysong forged my signature to defraud my client” – KCee

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian musician KCee has revealed that...

Nasarawa police arrest two armed robbery suspects in army uniform

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nasarawa State Police Command has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nationwide Protest: Falana Writes FG, Says NLC Not In Contempt Of Court

Politics & Govt News 0
Feb 26,2024. Mixed reactions have continued to trail the planned...

Stock market returns -3.44% WtD amidst profit taking

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
February 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market last week...

“Harrysong forged my signature to defraud my client” – KCee

Entertainment 0
February 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian musician KCee has revealed that...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com