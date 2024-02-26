Peter Mbah: Light-Up Nigeria Project, a Game-Changer for Southeast’s economy

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, asserts that the power sector holds the key to revitalizing various sectors in Nigeria’s struggling economy.

Speaking at the South-East Business Roundtable and the launch of the Light-Up Nigeria Project by Vice President Kashim Shettima in Enugu on Monday, Mbah praised the federal government and the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) for introducing the initiative aimed at strengthening power supply to industrial clusters in the South-East.

Describing the Light Up Nigeria project as a groundbreaking initiative, Governor Mbah emphasized its crucial role in economic growth, stating, “If we fix power, a lot of other sectors would fall into place.”

He highlighted the program’s focus on efficient power distribution through bilateral sales agreements, reducing costs for the productive sector and promoting job creation. Mbah stressed the project’s significance in the current push to boost production and exports for domestic currency stabilization.

Expressing alignment with his governance approach in Enugu, Mbah labeled the project as a disruptive and innovative initiative, emphasizing the need for a departure from business as usual to “business unusual” in today’s Nigeria.

The governor pledged ongoing support from his administration for industrialists and private investors in the state, aiming to complement the enhanced electricity anticipated from the Light-Up Nigeria Project.