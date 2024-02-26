Menu
Search
Subscribe
Cases & Trials

Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail Application Set For March 19 Amidst Legal Wrangling”

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

The Federal High Court in Abuja has scheduled March 19 for a ruling on Nnamdi Kanu’s fresh bail application, as the court resumed hearing in the terrorism case against the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Justice Binta Nyako selected the date after considering arguments from both the defense and the federal government.

Kanu faces charges of treasonable felony and terrorism, with the trial resuming following the Supreme Court’s December 15, 2023, decision to void the earlier Court of Appeal judgment that had freed Kanu.

The defense argues for bail on health grounds, citing Kanu’s ailments, while the prosecution contends that his previous breach of bail conditions justifies denial of bail.

The court also heard motions requesting specific conditions for trial continuation, including barring DSS interference with lawyers and allowing the defendant to wear clothes of his choice.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s voice and internet subscribers surges to 224 million and 163 million, respectively, in Q4 2023.
Next article
Peter Mbah: Light-Up Nigeria Project, a Game-Changer for Southeast’s economy
Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

90% of Properties Unapproved as Sanwo-Olu Unveils Online Permit System

Akin Yusuf Akin Yusuf -
Sanwo-Olu's administration has introduced a suite of ICT tools...

FULL LIST: Heads to Roll As Tinubu Implements Oronsaye report

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
President Bola Tinubu on Monday, February 26, ordered the...

“Cocoa Sees Highest Weekly Gain in 24 Years at $6,470 Due to Decline in Nigerian Supply”

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The upward rise of cocoa prices...

ASUU Urges Swift Action from President Tinubu on FGN/ASUU 2009 Renegotiation Agreement

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

90% of Properties Unapproved as Sanwo-Olu Unveils Online Permit System

Real Estate 0
Sanwo-Olu's administration has introduced a suite of ICT tools...

FULL LIST: Heads to Roll As Tinubu Implements Oronsaye report

Analysis 0
President Bola Tinubu on Monday, February 26, ordered the...

“Cocoa Sees Highest Weekly Gain in 24 Years at $6,470 Due to Decline in Nigerian Supply”

Cocoa 0
February 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The upward rise of cocoa prices...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com