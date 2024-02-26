Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail Application Set For March 19 Amidst Legal Wrangling”

The Federal High Court in Abuja has scheduled March 19 for a ruling on Nnamdi Kanu’s fresh bail application, as the court resumed hearing in the terrorism case against the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Justice Binta Nyako selected the date after considering arguments from both the defense and the federal government.

Kanu faces charges of treasonable felony and terrorism, with the trial resuming following the Supreme Court’s December 15, 2023, decision to void the earlier Court of Appeal judgment that had freed Kanu.

The defense argues for bail on health grounds, citing Kanu’s ailments, while the prosecution contends that his previous breach of bail conditions justifies denial of bail.

The court also heard motions requesting specific conditions for trial continuation, including barring DSS interference with lawyers and allowing the defendant to wear clothes of his choice.