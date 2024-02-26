NIN Enrollment Surpasses 104 Million, Aims for 20 Million More by 2024

The Director General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Abisoye Coker-Odusote, has disclosed that the National Identification Number (NIN) enrollment figure has reached an impressive 104 million as of January 2024, compared to the 85.6 million recorded in July 2022. The NIMC has set an ambitious target to register an additional 20 million NINs by the close of 2024.

Coker-Odusote revealed these figures during the management retreat of the commission in Lagos over the weekend. She emphasized the crucial role of NIMC’s Front End Enrollment Partners (FEPs) in ensuring that no one is left out of the NIN registration process.

Inclusive Approach to NIN Registration

The Director General stated, “Our mission at NIMC is clear: to equip each Nigerian and legal resident with a unique and secure National Identification Number (NIN). This number is the key to accessing critical services, social benefits, and economic prospects. However, in order to accomplish this, we must ensure the integrity of our enrollment process.”

She urged the FEPs to collaborate with schools, hospitals, and community leaders, reaching out to all parts of Nigeria, from bustling cities to isolated villages. Coker-Odusote stressed the need to make the NIN enrollment process accessible, fast, and inclusive, ensuring that vulnerable groups, people with disabilities, and those in remote areas are not left behind.

Professionalism and Data Integrity

Coker-Odusote entrusted the FEPs with maintaining professional behavior and excellent communication, emphasizing their role in upholding the trust applicants place in the enrollment process. She stated, “When an applicant enters an enrollment centre, they put their trust in us. They are certain that their personal information will be kept confidential, that their NIN will be secure, and that it will open opportunities for them. We must honour that confidence.”

Efforts in System Sanitization and Arrears Payment

In her presentation on NIMC Ecosystem Enrollment, Mrs. Carolyn Folami, the Commission’s Director of Business Development and Commercial Services, outlined the ongoing revalidation efforts aimed at sanitizing the system and correcting identified gaps. She also announced the commencement of payments for the remaining arrears owed to the FEPs, assuring them of the commission’s commitment to settling the outstanding balance as soon as possible.