Digital Economy

Nigeria’s voice and internet subscribers surges to 224 million and 163 million, respectively, in Q4 2023.

By: Bisi Adele

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics reported a 0.96% increase in active voice subscribers to 224.7 million and a 5.81% rise in internet subscribers to 163.8 million. Lagos State led in both categories, with 26.7 million voice users and 18.9 million internet users, while Bayelsa recorded the lowest numbers.

Despite challenges in 2023, including Naira depreciation impacting purchasing power, the telecom sector saw a 6.33% y/y growth in Q4 2023, a five-year low. MTN Nigeria played a crucial role, reporting the highest number of active voice subscribers (86.04 million) and internet users (70.66 million). The sector’s overall growth declined to 7.91% for the full year 2023, compared to 9.76% in 2022.

MTN Nigeria’s leadership was reinforced by its advancements in 5G spectrum, expanded 4G coverage, and successful fintech operations (MoMo). Anticipating continued growth, industry experts predict advancements in technology, increased smartphone adoption, and rising digital awareness will drive the expansion of voice and internet subscribers across Nigeria.

Bisi Adele
Bisi Adelehttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele

