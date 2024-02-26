Nigeria’s BDC Sector Reforms: CBN Caps Cash Dollar Purchases at $500

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has implemented new regulations regarding the purchase of cash dollars, limiting transactions to $500 per customer. Any amount exceeding this limit will be transferred to the customer’s Naira bank account. Non-resident customers, including Nigerians, will receive a prepaid Nigerian Naira (NGN) card from a Bureau De Change (BDC) instead of a bank transfer.

These measures, outlined in the revised regulatory and supervisory guidelines for bureau de change operations, aim to enhance transparency and combat malpractices within the BDC ecosystem. Muda Yusuf, Director/CEO of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, praised the guidelines for addressing issues of transparency and money laundering while streamlining the BDC sector into the broader foreign exchange (FX) system.

Under the new guidelines, sellers handling USD 10,000 or more must declare the source of the foreign exchange to monitor large transactions and prevent misuse. All Naira proceeds from customer-present transactions must be electronically credited to the customer’s Naira account or prepaid card, promoting digital payments and transaction traceability.

Furthermore, BDCs are now authorized to sell foreign currency up to USD 4,000 for Personal Travel Allowance (PTA) and USD 5,000 for Business Travel Allowance (BTA) once every six months to individuals, aiming to regulate currency sales and prevent hoarding. Foreign currency sales for travel purposes require various documentation, including BVN/TIN, completed e-Form A, valid international passport and visa, return ticket, and additional documents for BTA.

Moreover, BDCs may sell up to USD 5,000 for medical bills once a year, with payments made directly to the hospital from the BDC’s domiciliary account, supported by specific documentation outlined in the guidelines. These measures are designed to enhance regulatory oversight, combat illicit activities, and promote transparency within the BDC sector.