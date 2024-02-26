Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Nigeria’s BDC Sector Reforms: CBN Caps Cash Dollar Purchases at $500

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has implemented new regulations regarding the purchase of cash dollars, limiting transactions to $500 per customer. Any amount exceeding this limit will be transferred to the customer’s Naira bank account. Non-resident customers, including Nigerians, will receive a prepaid Nigerian Naira (NGN) card from a Bureau De Change (BDC) instead of a bank transfer.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

These measures, outlined in the revised regulatory and supervisory guidelines for bureau de change operations, aim to enhance transparency and combat malpractices within the BDC ecosystem. Muda Yusuf, Director/CEO of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, praised the guidelines for addressing issues of transparency and money laundering while streamlining the BDC sector into the broader foreign exchange (FX) system.

Under the new guidelines, sellers handling USD 10,000 or more must declare the source of the foreign exchange to monitor large transactions and prevent misuse. All Naira proceeds from customer-present transactions must be electronically credited to the customer’s Naira account or prepaid card, promoting digital payments and transaction traceability.

Furthermore, BDCs are now authorized to sell foreign currency up to USD 4,000 for Personal Travel Allowance (PTA) and USD 5,000 for Business Travel Allowance (BTA) once every six months to individuals, aiming to regulate currency sales and prevent hoarding. Foreign currency sales for travel purposes require various documentation, including BVN/TIN, completed e-Form A, valid international passport and visa, return ticket, and additional documents for BTA.

Moreover, BDCs may sell up to USD 5,000 for medical bills once a year, with payments made directly to the hospital from the BDC’s domiciliary account, supported by specific documentation outlined in the guidelines. These measures are designed to enhance regulatory oversight, combat illicit activities, and promote transparency within the BDC sector.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Agbakoba Challenges IMF, World Bank Economic Recommendations, Offers Basic Solutions
Next article
Sanwo-Olu Woo US and African Multinationals to Invest in Lagos
Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Fire Guts Private Residence OF FCT Minister Of State

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The private residence of the FCT...

CBN Pegs Purchase Of Dollars In Cash At $500

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 26,2024. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has pegged...

Africa’s Sovereign Debts Dilemma and Matters Arising

The Editorial Board The Editorial Board -
In recent years, African nations have grappled with the...

“Tinubu to Attend Nigeria-Qatar Business Forum Set for March 3 Despite Earlier Rejection”

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
NACCIMA Confirms Meeting with Investors in Doha Following earlier uncertainty,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Fire Guts Private Residence OF FCT Minister Of State

Nigeria Metro News 0
February 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The private residence of the FCT...

CBN Pegs Purchase Of Dollars In Cash At $500

Banking institutions 0
Feb 26,2024. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has pegged...

Africa’s Sovereign Debts Dilemma and Matters Arising

The Big Read 0
In recent years, African nations have grappled with the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com