“Nigerians Await ‘Made In Aba’ Products as Tinubu Commissions First Integrated Power Plant”

In a historic moment for Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State, President Bola Tinubu is set to commission the Geometric power plant, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s quest for reliable electricity supply.

Scheduled for inauguration on February 24, 2024, the Geometric power plant represents the culmination of years of investment and effort, with an estimated expenditure of $800 million.

Situated at the Osisioma Industrial area, the 181-megawatt power plant is poised to revolutionize the region’s economy, providing electricity to 9 out of the 17 Local Government Areas of Abia State.

Led by Bart Nnaji, the Geometric Power Group embarked on the integrated project in response to the longstanding challenge of epileptic power supply faced by industrialists in Aba.

With the commissioning of the power plant, Nigerians anticipate a surge in industrialization and economic growth, as Aba’s vibrant manufacturing sector gains access to reliable electricity.

The inauguration of the Geometric power plant is not only a significant development for Aba and Abia State but also signals a new era of progress and prosperity for the entire South-East Zone of Nigeria.