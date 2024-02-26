Nigerian Airlines Struggle with ‘High-Risk’ Status, Explore Leasing Options

Nigerian carriers are grappling with the implications of being classified as ‘High-Risk’ by aircraft lessors, which poses significant challenges to their fleet expansion efforts. This categorization impedes the leasing of aircraft from companies or original equipment manufacturers, hindering their flight operations and growth plans.

Indigenous airlines such as Green Africa Airways, United Nigeria Airlines, and Air Peace are among those affected, with limited options to expand their fleet. While some consider direct purchase/acquisition, others explore various leasing models, including wet leasing, amidst challenges in accessing foreign exchange and rising costs.

However, Nigerian carriers face hurdles in leasing aircraft due to negative perceptions among leasing companies globally, stemming from defaults on lease rentals and failure to return aircraft as per lease agreements. Consequently, local airlines incur higher insurance premiums, making operations financially burdensome.

To address these challenges, some carriers are exploring partnerships with financial institutions to raise funds for acquiring brand-new aircraft. Additionally, they consider different leasing variants, such as dry, wet, and damp leases, each with its cost and operational implications.

Dry leases, where the lessee provides crew, are cost-effective but have become less accessible due to past defaults by local carriers, leading to a shift towards wet leasing, which involves higher costs per block hour.

Osita Okonkwo, Chief Operating Officer of United Nigeria Airlines, highlighted the impact of Nigeria’s ‘High-Risk’ status on operations, advocating for the country’s removal from this classification to facilitate more affordable dry leasing options. He emphasized the need for local insurance companies to cater to the aviation sector’s needs to support lessors and airlines alike.