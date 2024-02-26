Menu
Search
Subscribe
Aviation

Nigerian Airlines Struggle with ‘High-Risk’ Status, Explore Leasing Options

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Nigerian carriers are grappling with the implications of being classified as ‘High-Risk’ by aircraft lessors, which poses significant challenges to their fleet expansion efforts. This categorization impedes the leasing of aircraft from companies or original equipment manufacturers, hindering their flight operations and growth plans.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Indigenous airlines such as Green Africa Airways, United Nigeria Airlines, and Air Peace are among those affected, with limited options to expand their fleet. While some consider direct purchase/acquisition, others explore various leasing models, including wet leasing, amidst challenges in accessing foreign exchange and rising costs.

However, Nigerian carriers face hurdles in leasing aircraft due to negative perceptions among leasing companies globally, stemming from defaults on lease rentals and failure to return aircraft as per lease agreements. Consequently, local airlines incur higher insurance premiums, making operations financially burdensome.

To address these challenges, some carriers are exploring partnerships with financial institutions to raise funds for acquiring brand-new aircraft. Additionally, they consider different leasing variants, such as dry, wet, and damp leases, each with its cost and operational implications.

Dry leases, where the lessee provides crew, are cost-effective but have become less accessible due to past defaults by local carriers, leading to a shift towards wet leasing, which involves higher costs per block hour.

Osita Okonkwo, Chief Operating Officer of United Nigeria Airlines, highlighted the impact of Nigeria’s ‘High-Risk’ status on operations, advocating for the country’s removal from this classification to facilitate more affordable dry leasing options. He emphasized the need for local insurance companies to cater to the aviation sector’s needs to support lessors and airlines alike.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tinubu Forms Tripartite Economic Advisory Committee for Nigeria’s Future Prosperity
Next article
IMF Warns of Further Depreciation of Naira and High Inflation
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria, Angola, and El Salvador Emerge Front-runners for 2025 Bond Issuance

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
  IMF Support Mitigates Risks for Emerging Market Bonds" ...

Fulham’s Nigeria Internationals Shine in Remarkable Day

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Fulham's...

Ecobank Group Clinches Coveted Title as Best Bank for SMEs in Africa 2024 by Global Finance

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Ecobank, the prominent pan-African Banking Group, proudly announces its...

IMF Warns of Further Depreciation of Naira and High Inflation

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has issued a warning...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria, Angola, and El Salvador Emerge Front-runners for 2025 Bond Issuance

Analysis 0
  IMF Support Mitigates Risks for Emerging Market Bonds" ...

Fulham’s Nigeria Internationals Shine in Remarkable Day

Flying Eagles 0
In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Fulham's...

Ecobank Group Clinches Coveted Title as Best Bank for SMEs in Africa 2024 by Global Finance

Banks & Finance 0
Ecobank, the prominent pan-African Banking Group, proudly announces its...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com