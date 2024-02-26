Nigeria, Angola, and El Salvador Emerge Front-runners for 2025 Bond Issuance

IMF Support Mitigates Risks for Emerging Market Bonds”

Nigeria, Angola, and El Salvador are poised as leading candidates to issue bonds in 2025, according to analysts at Morgan Stanley. These nations stand to benefit from shifting external factors, which would be advantageous if they proceed with bond issuance.

Investors are adjusting to the rise in yields in developed markets and are now being more selective in their choices among emerging and frontier assets. They prioritize nations with prudent spending habits or those making progress on reforms, rather than adopting a “buy anything with a high yield” approach.

The increased involvement of multilateral lenders like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank has helped mitigate risks. The IMF alone provided over $50 billion to the region between 2020 and 2022, creating a scarcity premium on bonds and potentially lowering borrowing costs for recipients.

Recent debt sales in Africa reflect investor appetite for riskier bonds amid expectations of interest rate cuts in the US. Countries like Kenya, Benin, and Ivory Coast have seen oversubscription of their bond offerings, signaling strong demand in the market.

Despite past defaults during the Covid-19 pandemic, experts believe a similar scenario is unlikely this time, especially with the Federal Reserve expected to ease policy. The direction of US rates is seen as a key factor, with manageable debt loads and recent successful bond issuances indicating Africa’s ability to navigate the current environment.