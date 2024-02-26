Menu
NDLEA Uncover cocaine, ecstasy consignments hidden in canvas shoes

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

NDLEA operatives of the Directorate of Operation and General Investigation, DOGI, intercepted at least 540 grams of cocaine concealed in canvas shoes heading to the UK at a courier firm in Lagos on Friday 23rd Feb.

A statement from the agency says in a similar operation, a consignment of tramadol 225mg hidden in ladies headgear going to the UK was also seized same day at the courier house, while another parcel containing ecstasy concealed in body cream container meant for Cyprus was also intercepted.

The statement adds that in Kano state, different quantities of opioids and other illicit drugs were recovered from at least 12 young men arrested in parts of Kano between Monday 19th and Friday 23rd February. Some of the suspects include: Yusuf Abdullahi,20; Usman Muh’d,18; Sadiq Jibrin, 20; Ibrahim Lawan, 25; Ukasha Usaini,19; Sahabi Lamini,15; Isiyaka Mohd, 28; Bashir Ayuba,36; Ahmad Idris,18; Abubakar Sani,29; Bashir Mohd, 21 and Udochukwu Ezekiel, 35.

In the same vein, Commands across the country intensified their War Against Drug Abuse, WADA, advocacy lectures. These include: Sensitisation lectures for students of Fatahur Rahman Academy, Gumel, Jigawa state; students of Boys High School, Nawfia, Anambra state; students of Government Senior and Junior College, Victoria Island, Lagos with the Yobe state command paying WADA advocacy visit to the Emir of Fika, Alhaji Muhammadu Abali Idrissa and the Emir of Potiskum, Alhaji Umar Bubaram Ibn Wuriwa Bauya, among others.

While commending the officers and men of the Tincan, Lagos, Edo, Ogun, Kaduna, Kano, Anambra, Kebbi, Borno, and FCT Commands of the Agency for their balanced efforts in the past week, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) equally applauded their counterparts across the country for intensifying their WADA advocacy lectures thus creating parity between their drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction activities. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu
