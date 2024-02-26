Menu
Nasarawa police arrest two armed robbery suspects in army uniform

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested two suspected armed robbers, Abdullahi Basso and Saidu Isah, terrorizing parts of the Ekye Development Area in the Doma Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Ramhan Nansel, who made this known in a statement issued on Saturday, February 24, 2024, said the suspects clad in military uniform were arrested during an operation carried out following a complaint by residents.

The PPRO, said that the command received complaints of weekly armed robberies on Thursday nights by persons clad in military uniforms along Doma-Rukubi Road in the Ekye community of the state and the Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Shehu Nadada emplaced mechanisms to tackle the ugly occurrences.

“Consequently, on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at about 1800hers, police operatives attached to Ekye Division laid a successful ambush on the criminals at Kwanar Kare; a dangerous spot along Doma-Rukubi Road where armed robbers usually block the road and Rob unsuspecting road users,” the statement read.

“The duo of Abdullahi Basso and Saidu Isah both males of Rugan Maigari, Rukubi village dressed in military uniforms were arrested at the scene while about to carry out their operation, and the sum of N300,000, a knife and other items were recovered from them as exhibits

“The suspects confessed to having attacked one Mallam Barka at the same spot last week where they dispossessed him of the sum of N500,000

“The Commissioner of Police has commended officers of the command for the sustained onslaught against criminals and urged them to sustain the tempo.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

