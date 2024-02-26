Nasarawa police arrest two armed robbery suspects in army uniform

February 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested two suspected armed robbers, Abdullahi Basso and Saidu Isah, terrorizing parts of the Ekye Development Area in the Doma Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Ramhan Nansel, who made this known in a statement issued on Saturday, February 24, 2024, said the suspects clad in military uniform were arrested during an operation carried out following a complaint by residents.

The PPRO, said that the command received complaints of weekly armed robberies on Thursday nights by persons clad in military uniforms along Doma-Rukubi Road in the Ekye community of the state and the Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Shehu Nadada emplaced mechanisms to tackle the ugly occurrences.

“Consequently, on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at about 1800hers, police operatives attached to Ekye Division laid a successful ambush on the criminals at Kwanar Kare; a dangerous spot along Doma-Rukubi Road where armed robbers usually block the road and Rob unsuspecting road users,” the statement read.

“The duo of Abdullahi Basso and Saidu Isah both males of Rugan Maigari, Rukubi village dressed in military uniforms were arrested at the scene while about to carry out their operation, and the sum of N300,000, a knife and other items were recovered from them as exhibits

“The suspects confessed to having attacked one Mallam Barka at the same spot last week where they dispossessed him of the sum of N500,000

“The Commissioner of Police has commended officers of the command for the sustained onslaught against criminals and urged them to sustain the tempo.”. (www.naija247news.com).