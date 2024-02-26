Labour warns FG against attack on protesters

Feb 26,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has accused the government of planning to attack its nationwide peaceful protest scheduled for February 27 and 28, 2024.

According to a statement in Abuja, NLC president, Comrade Joe Ajaero, claimed that a group called the Nigeria Civil Society Forum (NCSF) is being used by the government to orchestrate violence against the forthcoming protesters.

The labour leader also called the attention of the international human rights body, the African Union and the United Nations to the threat posed by the Nigerian state to the right of the people to peacefully protest and demand for freedom from economic slavery and hardship.

Ajaero insisted that the government has failed to address the hunger and poverty in the land, and has instead resorted to suppressing peaceful protest and inflicting violence on citizens.

The labour centre cited the recent incidents in Minna and other cities, where Nigerians were tear-gassed and beaten up by security agents for raising their voice against hunger.

Ajaero however said such actions will not deter NLC from exercising its fundamental right to peaceful protest, which it said it has always done in the past, except in instances of state-engineered violence.

NLC warned that if the government set on the path of violence against it and other peace-loving Nigerians, it will be making a costly mistake, as it will trigger a total shutdown of the country through the withdrawal of services by workers.

The statement reads, “We would like to inform Nigerians that the state has perfected plans to attack our peaceful rallies across the country.

One of the groups being primed to attack our peaceful rallies is by a nebulous name, Nigeria Civil Society Forum (NCSF). NCSF is one of the emergency groups put together, funded, promoted and remote-controlled by the government to cause violence against our members for electing to peacefully protest against hunger in the land.

“The pangs of hunger cannot be cowed by bullets or tear gas… we at the Nigeria Labour Congress and civil society allies are moving ahead with our protest rallies against economic hardship and insecurity in line with the decision of the National Executive Council.

As citizens, we have a fundamental right to peaceful protest and history bears us witness that our protests are always peaceful except in instances of State-engineered violence”.

“We advise those waiting in the wings to unleash violence on us that this is not about the NLC but about Nigerians who are saying “enough is enough”, about a people who have resolved not to be further pushed into the pit of misery and hopelessness, while a few live in obscene luxury at our collective expense.

We however remain resolute, determined and prepared to express our pain and grief in a peaceful manner as Nigerians come 27th and 28th of February 2024″.(www.naija247news.com)