Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Labour warns FG against attack on protesters

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Feb 26,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has accused the government of planning to attack its nationwide peaceful protest scheduled for February 27 and 28, 2024.

According to a statement in Abuja, NLC president, Comrade Joe Ajaero, claimed that a group called the Nigeria Civil Society Forum (NCSF) is being used by the government to orchestrate violence against the forthcoming protesters.

The labour leader also called the attention of the international human rights body, the African Union and the United Nations to the threat posed by the Nigerian state to the right of the people to peacefully protest and demand for freedom from economic slavery and hardship.

Ajaero insisted that the government has failed to address the hunger and poverty in the land, and has instead resorted to suppressing peaceful protest and inflicting violence on citizens.

The labour centre cited the recent incidents in Minna and other cities, where Nigerians were tear-gassed and beaten up by security agents for raising their voice against hunger.

Ajaero however said such actions will not deter NLC from exercising its fundamental right to peaceful protest, which it said it has always done in the past, except in instances of state-engineered violence.

NLC warned that if the government set on the path of violence against it and other peace-loving Nigerians, it will be making a costly mistake, as it will trigger a total shutdown of the country through the withdrawal of services by workers.

The statement reads, “We would like to inform Nigerians that the state has perfected plans to attack our peaceful rallies across the country.

One of the groups being primed to attack our peaceful rallies is by a nebulous name, Nigeria Civil Society Forum (NCSF). NCSF is one of the emergency groups put together, funded, promoted and remote-controlled by the government to cause violence against our members for electing to peacefully protest against hunger in the land.

“The pangs of hunger cannot be cowed by bullets or tear gas… we at the Nigeria Labour Congress and civil society allies are moving ahead with our protest rallies against economic hardship and insecurity in line with the decision of the National Executive Council.

As citizens, we have a fundamental right to peaceful protest and history bears us witness that our protests are always peaceful except in instances of State-engineered violence”.

“We advise those waiting in the wings to unleash violence on us that this is not about the NLC but about Nigerians who are saying “enough is enough”, about a people who have resolved not to be further pushed into the pit of misery and hopelessness, while a few live in obscene luxury at our collective expense.

We however remain resolute, determined and prepared to express our pain and grief in a peaceful manner as Nigerians come 27th and 28th of February 2024″.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Price of rice increases to N88,000 as expert proposes solution to food problem in Nigeria
Next article
NCC: Nigeria’s 5G subscriptions reached 2.3 million in December 2023
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nationwide Protest: Falana Writes FG, Says NLC Not In Contempt Of Court

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 26,2024. Mixed reactions have continued to trail the planned...

Stock market returns -3.44% WtD amidst profit taking

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market last week...

“Harrysong forged my signature to defraud my client” – KCee

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian musician KCee has revealed that...

Nasarawa police arrest two armed robbery suspects in army uniform

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nasarawa State Police Command has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nationwide Protest: Falana Writes FG, Says NLC Not In Contempt Of Court

Politics & Govt News 0
Feb 26,2024. Mixed reactions have continued to trail the planned...

Stock market returns -3.44% WtD amidst profit taking

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
February 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market last week...

“Harrysong forged my signature to defraud my client” – KCee

Entertainment 0
February 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian musician KCee has revealed that...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com