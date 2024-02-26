IMF Warns of Further Depreciation of Naira and High Inflation

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has issued a warning that the Naira’s exchange rate may depreciate by approximately 35 percent this year, potentially leading to inflation peaking at 44 percent before monetary policy adjustments can stabilize the situation.

In its February 2024 Post–Financing Assessment and Staff Report, the IMF highlighted the inadequate tightening of Nigeria’s monetary policy to curb inflation, amidst ongoing pressure on the Naira. The report also cited challenges stemming from the absence of local production and recent liberalization of commodity imports, which could contribute to further depreciation of the exchange rate.

Additionally, the IMF pointed out that Nigeria has been grappling with adverse climate shocks, including severe flooding in late 2022, exacerbating weaknesses in agriculture and driving up food prices.

To address these challenges, the IMF recommended developing a comprehensive macroeconomic and growth strategy in collaboration with development partners. This strategy would entail aggressive monetary tightening, fiscal adjustments to restore macroeconomic stability, and implementing climate adaptation measures.

The IMF forecasted a potential economic growth slowdown, with growth possibly falling to zero in 2024 and slowly recovering to two percent by 2028. The report also highlighted risks associated with Nigeria’s net international reserves level, potential external shocks, and fiscal deficits, which could lead to increased debt burdens and trade-offs between debt service and humanitarian needs.

In conclusion, the IMF stressed the importance of addressing these challenges promptly to mitigate risks to external stability, poverty, and food insecurity in Nigeria.