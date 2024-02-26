Menu
“Harrysong forged my signature to defraud my client” – KCee

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian musician KCee has revealed that Harrysong, reportedly falsified his signature to defraud a client without his knowledge.

In an interview with Beat 99.9 FM, KCee disclosed that his former label artiste, Harrysong took close to N3 million from his client without his consent.

According to KCee, although he wasn’t attempting to emulate him, he found it disheartening that Harrysong attempted to disparage him by claiming he composed all of his songs, pointing out that he (KCee) was already a superstar before signing Harrysong.

Kcee claimed that Harrysong falsified his and his brother’s signatures to defraud a client out of nearly N3 million. He stated that the matter was still with the police and that he could reactivate it.

E-Money’s brother also stated that Ayo Animashaun and Daddy Showkey were his witnesses since they attempted to mediate between the two parties and were upset with Harrysong’s actions.

“This is like 8 years or 7 years we went our separate ways but he keeps coming back every year with one thing or the other. I think this year, I told myself I wasn’t going to take that anymore because I have been keeping quiet and I didn’t want to address it. But most people didn’t know what happened between me and him. I have witnesses like Ayo Animashaun and Daddy Showkey, they tried to put us together and they heard about what happened and people were angry with him. I never came out.

Nobody knew he had to forge signatures of me and my brother, with his former manager to take money from one of our clients about N3.something millions, which is in the police right now. If I want to wake up that case tomorrow, I will wake it up. He even has a contract running, 5 years and he went out calling him out saying he wrote my songs.

When I won Star Quest, he was in the village, still fishing with his grandmother and I did four albums, 3 with Kennis Music. I was a superstar already, coming out to discredit me at some point because I gave you an umbrella to shine was nothing to write home about”.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu

