Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Gunmen Shoot Pharmacist While Chasing Abductors Of Elder Brother In Imo

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 26, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Tragedy struck in Imo State as gunmen reportedly shot dead Henry Ogbuji, a Nigerian pharmacist, while he was in pursuit of the abductors of his elder brother. Ogbuji, who hailed from Obile/Egbema LGA and owned a pharmacy in the state capital of Owerri, was tragically killed on Friday.

According to a source in the village who spoke with TheCable, Ogbuji returned home to the Irete area of the state and discovered that his elder brother, Sunny Ogbuni, had been kidnapped. Determined to rescue his sibling, Ogbuji immediately set out in his car to pursue the kidnappers.

The source recounted the harrowing events, stating, “Henry Ogbuji was shot dead by kidnappers on Friday night. He was pursuing the kidnappers who captured his elder brother, Sunny Ogbuji. He came back from his pharmacy shop and heard his elder brother was kidnapped not long ago, and he ran after them in his car.”

The pursuit led Ogbuji to the Umungada junction, where he encountered the kidnappers. However, upon realizing that Ogbuji was tailing them, the gunmen opened fire, fatally shooting the pharmacist in the chest.

Confirming the incident, Henry Okoye, police spokesperson in Imo State, issued a statement on Saturday, detailing the circumstances surrounding Ogbuji’s death. The statement described how police officers responded to a distress call regarding the shooting at Umugada market junction in Irete.

“Frantic investigation is ongoing to fish out the hoodlums responsible for the dastardly act and make them face the full wrath of the law,” the statement assured. It also highlighted that security measures have been bolstered to prevent similar incidents in the future.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Kai Cenat Grants Support To Young Man After Girlfriend’s On-stage Affair With Omah Lay
Next article
Star Trek actor Kenneth Mitchell dies at 49
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nationwide Protest: Falana Writes FG, Says NLC Not In Contempt Of Court

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 26,2024. Mixed reactions have continued to trail the planned...

Stock market returns -3.44% WtD amidst profit taking

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market last week...

“Harrysong forged my signature to defraud my client” – KCee

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian musician KCee has revealed that...

Nasarawa police arrest two armed robbery suspects in army uniform

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nasarawa State Police Command has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nationwide Protest: Falana Writes FG, Says NLC Not In Contempt Of Court

Politics & Govt News 0
Feb 26,2024. Mixed reactions have continued to trail the planned...

Stock market returns -3.44% WtD amidst profit taking

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
February 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market last week...

“Harrysong forged my signature to defraud my client” – KCee

Entertainment 0
February 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian musician KCee has revealed that...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com