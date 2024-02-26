Gunmen Shoot Pharmacist While Chasing Abductors Of Elder Brother In Imo

February 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Tragedy struck in Imo State as gunmen reportedly shot dead Henry Ogbuji, a Nigerian pharmacist, while he was in pursuit of the abductors of his elder brother. Ogbuji, who hailed from Obile/Egbema LGA and owned a pharmacy in the state capital of Owerri, was tragically killed on Friday.

According to a source in the village who spoke with TheCable, Ogbuji returned home to the Irete area of the state and discovered that his elder brother, Sunny Ogbuni, had been kidnapped. Determined to rescue his sibling, Ogbuji immediately set out in his car to pursue the kidnappers.

The source recounted the harrowing events, stating, “Henry Ogbuji was shot dead by kidnappers on Friday night. He was pursuing the kidnappers who captured his elder brother, Sunny Ogbuji. He came back from his pharmacy shop and heard his elder brother was kidnapped not long ago, and he ran after them in his car.”

The pursuit led Ogbuji to the Umungada junction, where he encountered the kidnappers. However, upon realizing that Ogbuji was tailing them, the gunmen opened fire, fatally shooting the pharmacist in the chest.

Confirming the incident, Henry Okoye, police spokesperson in Imo State, issued a statement on Saturday, detailing the circumstances surrounding Ogbuji’s death. The statement described how police officers responded to a distress call regarding the shooting at Umugada market junction in Irete.

“Frantic investigation is ongoing to fish out the hoodlums responsible for the dastardly act and make them face the full wrath of the law,” the statement assured. It also highlighted that security measures have been bolstered to prevent similar incidents in the future.(www.naija247news.com).