Menu
Search
Subscribe
Banks & Finance

Ecobank Group Clinches Coveted Title as Best Bank for SMEs in Africa 2024 by Global Finance

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Ecobank, the prominent pan-African Banking Group, proudly announces its recent victory as the Best Bank for SMEs in Africa for the year 2024, according to Global Finance’s prestigious SME Bank Awards. The achievement underscores Ecobank’s steadfast dedication to meeting the specialized needs of SMEs across its diverse markets. The award ceremony, recognizing excellence, unfolded on February 20, 2024, at Glaziers Hall in London, UK.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a parallel recognition, one of its affiliates, Ecobank Nigeria, secured the accolade of Best FX Bank in Nigeria under the Country & Territory Awards category. Global Finance acknowledged Ecobank Nigeria’s win based on various factors such as transaction volume, market share, breadth of offerings, and global coverage, all substantiated by public company documents and media reports from Nigeria. The evaluation also factored in subjective elements like reputation, thought leadership, customer service, and technology innovation, drawing insights from industry analysts, surveys, corporate executives, and others.

Carol Oyedeji, Acting Group Executive, Ecobank Commercial Banking, expressed, “This award recognizes the strength of Ecobank’s support for Africa’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), enabling them to thrive and grasp the immense intra-African trade opportunities created by the AfCFTA’s single market. In addition to our comprehensive suite of banking, payments, collection, and financing solutions, we also offer invaluable non-financial support, such as business leadership and skills training, and our innovative matchmaking platform connecting traders, buyers, sellers, and suppliers across Africa.”

She further highlighted Ecobank Nigeria’s resilience in navigating volatile foreign exchange (FX) challenges, maintaining high transaction volume, and retaining market share in the country.

In recent months, Ecobank has significantly expanded its lending capacity to cater to the financing needs of SMEs through strategic initiatives. This includes a US$200 million risk-sharing agreement with the African Guarantee Fund and a US$32.8 million loan facility from eco.business Fund and the SANAD Fund for SMEs.

Global Finance meticulously selected the winners for the 2024 Best SME Bank Awards based on entries submitted by banks, independent research, and insights from industry insiders, executives, and technology experts.

This recent accolade adds to Ecobank’s growing list of recognitions, including being named Africa’s Best Bank for SMEs in Euromoney’s Awards for Excellence 2023, building on the success of the previous year.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
IMF Warns of Further Depreciation of Naira and High Inflation
Next article
Fulham’s Nigeria Internationals Shine in Remarkable Day
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria, Angola, and El Salvador Emerge Front-runners for 2025 Bond Issuance

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
  IMF Support Mitigates Risks for Emerging Market Bonds" ...

Fulham’s Nigeria Internationals Shine in Remarkable Day

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Fulham's...

IMF Warns of Further Depreciation of Naira and High Inflation

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has issued a warning...

Nigerian Airlines Struggle with ‘High-Risk’ Status, Explore Leasing Options

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Nigerian carriers are grappling with the implications of being...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria, Angola, and El Salvador Emerge Front-runners for 2025 Bond Issuance

Analysis 0
  IMF Support Mitigates Risks for Emerging Market Bonds" ...

Fulham’s Nigeria Internationals Shine in Remarkable Day

Flying Eagles 0
In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Fulham's...

IMF Warns of Further Depreciation of Naira and High Inflation

News Analysis 0
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has issued a warning...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com