Ecobank Group Clinches Coveted Title as Best Bank for SMEs in Africa 2024 by Global Finance

Ecobank, the prominent pan-African Banking Group, proudly announces its recent victory as the Best Bank for SMEs in Africa for the year 2024, according to Global Finance’s prestigious SME Bank Awards. The achievement underscores Ecobank’s steadfast dedication to meeting the specialized needs of SMEs across its diverse markets. The award ceremony, recognizing excellence, unfolded on February 20, 2024, at Glaziers Hall in London, UK.

In a parallel recognition, one of its affiliates, Ecobank Nigeria, secured the accolade of Best FX Bank in Nigeria under the Country & Territory Awards category. Global Finance acknowledged Ecobank Nigeria’s win based on various factors such as transaction volume, market share, breadth of offerings, and global coverage, all substantiated by public company documents and media reports from Nigeria. The evaluation also factored in subjective elements like reputation, thought leadership, customer service, and technology innovation, drawing insights from industry analysts, surveys, corporate executives, and others.

Carol Oyedeji, Acting Group Executive, Ecobank Commercial Banking, expressed, “This award recognizes the strength of Ecobank’s support for Africa’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), enabling them to thrive and grasp the immense intra-African trade opportunities created by the AfCFTA’s single market. In addition to our comprehensive suite of banking, payments, collection, and financing solutions, we also offer invaluable non-financial support, such as business leadership and skills training, and our innovative matchmaking platform connecting traders, buyers, sellers, and suppliers across Africa.”

She further highlighted Ecobank Nigeria’s resilience in navigating volatile foreign exchange (FX) challenges, maintaining high transaction volume, and retaining market share in the country.

In recent months, Ecobank has significantly expanded its lending capacity to cater to the financing needs of SMEs through strategic initiatives. This includes a US$200 million risk-sharing agreement with the African Guarantee Fund and a US$32.8 million loan facility from eco.business Fund and the SANAD Fund for SMEs.

Global Finance meticulously selected the winners for the 2024 Best SME Bank Awards based on entries submitted by banks, independent research, and insights from industry insiders, executives, and technology experts.

This recent accolade adds to Ecobank’s growing list of recognitions, including being named Africa’s Best Bank for SMEs in Euromoney’s Awards for Excellence 2023, building on the success of the previous year.