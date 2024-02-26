Comprehensive Constitutional Amendment must include Electoral Reforms to Address future election hiccups – Abbas

“House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas Announces Comprehensive Constitutional Amendment, Prioritizing Electoral Reforms and Key Revisions for Nigeria’s Future Governance”

Tajudeen Abbas, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, unveiled plans for an extensive constitutional amendment during the inauguration of the House Committee on Constitutional Amendment on Monday. Abbas emphasized that the current amendment will specifically target electoral reforms to address identified gaps from the 2023 elections.

Highlighting critical areas for the committee’s focus, Abbas urged a comprehensive approach, including the implementation of electoral reforms, strengthening the enforceability of legislative instruments, and enhancing institutional accountability. He emphasized the significance of these reforms in reinforcing democracy and aligning the governance structure with the needs of all Nigerians.

Abbas declared the ongoing constitutional review under the 10th National Assembly as the most comprehensive compared to previous assemblies. The proposed amendments cover diverse areas, such as devolution of powers, the establishment of state police, fiscal federalism enhancement through local government autonomy, recognition of constitutional roles for traditional institutions, and promotion of inclusivity.

Additionally, Abbas confirmed the reconsideration of gender bills rejected in the 8th assembly, aiming to achieve greater gender equity and representation in appointive and elective positions. He urged the committee to revisit issues like additional or reserved seats for women, twinning in joint tickets, and conferring citizenship on foreigners married to Nigerian women.

Acknowledging potential complexities and debates during the process, Abbas encouraged embracing them as essential components of a vibrant democracy. He emphasized the importance of adopting a scientific approach grounded in empirical evidence rather than ideology, personal beliefs, or political expediency, particularly in addressing significant reforms like state police. Abbas advocated for a gradual and evidence-based approach to ensure the effectiveness and adaptation of reforms to Nigeria’s unique needs and challenges.