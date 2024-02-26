Menu
Search
Subscribe
Pollution

Clean Up Niger Delta Oil Spills Before Divestment, CSOs tell Shell

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Various civil society organizations, including CISLAC, AFRICMIL, Stakeholder Democracy Network, CRC, Praxis Academy, Transparency International Nigeria, TMG, and Policy Alert, have called on Shell to undertake a thorough cleanup of the Niger Delta region before finalizing its divestment plans.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

CISLAC Executive Director, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, emphasized the need for an immediate halt to Shell’s divestment until a transparent and inclusive review process is conducted. The coalition submitted a joint petition endorsed by over a thousand signatories to President Bola Tinubu, urging robust regulatory measures to protect the rights and interests of Niger Delta communities during and after the divestment.

Rafsanjani outlined the coalition’s demands, including the suspension of the divestment process until a comprehensive review addresses the environmental and social impacts of Shell’s operations in the region. The organizations called for accountability for historical environmental and social impacts, advocating for fair compensation, meaningful engagement, and a transparent fund dedicated to environmental restoration and sustainable development in the Niger Delta. They urged adherence to principles ensuring transparency, inclusivity, and accountability in the divestment process.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Comprehensive Constitutional Amendment must include Electoral Reforms to Address future election hiccups – Abbas
Next article
Rising Cost of Living: Lagos Planned Protest Flops As Civil Society Groups Back Out
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

90% of Properties Unapproved as Sanwo-Olu Unveils Online Permit System

Akin Yusuf Akin Yusuf -
Sanwo-Olu's administration has introduced a suite of ICT tools...

FULL LIST: Heads to Roll As Tinubu Implements Oronsaye report

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
President Bola Tinubu on Monday, February 26, ordered the...

“Cocoa Sees Highest Weekly Gain in 24 Years at $6,470 Due to Decline in Nigerian Supply”

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The upward rise of cocoa prices...

ASUU Urges Swift Action from President Tinubu on FGN/ASUU 2009 Renegotiation Agreement

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

90% of Properties Unapproved as Sanwo-Olu Unveils Online Permit System

Real Estate 0
Sanwo-Olu's administration has introduced a suite of ICT tools...

FULL LIST: Heads to Roll As Tinubu Implements Oronsaye report

Analysis 0
President Bola Tinubu on Monday, February 26, ordered the...

“Cocoa Sees Highest Weekly Gain in 24 Years at $6,470 Due to Decline in Nigerian Supply”

Cocoa 0
February 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The upward rise of cocoa prices...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com