Clean Up Niger Delta Oil Spills Before Divestment, CSOs tell Shell

Various civil society organizations, including CISLAC, AFRICMIL, Stakeholder Democracy Network, CRC, Praxis Academy, Transparency International Nigeria, TMG, and Policy Alert, have called on Shell to undertake a thorough cleanup of the Niger Delta region before finalizing its divestment plans.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

CISLAC Executive Director, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, emphasized the need for an immediate halt to Shell’s divestment until a transparent and inclusive review process is conducted. The coalition submitted a joint petition endorsed by over a thousand signatories to President Bola Tinubu, urging robust regulatory measures to protect the rights and interests of Niger Delta communities during and after the divestment.

Rafsanjani outlined the coalition’s demands, including the suspension of the divestment process until a comprehensive review addresses the environmental and social impacts of Shell’s operations in the region. The organizations called for accountability for historical environmental and social impacts, advocating for fair compensation, meaningful engagement, and a transparent fund dedicated to environmental restoration and sustainable development in the Niger Delta. They urged adherence to principles ensuring transparency, inclusivity, and accountability in the divestment process.