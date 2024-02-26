Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Bandits attack Zamfara Police checkpoint, kills Officer

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 26, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Bandits have attacked a police checkpoint at Tazame village in Zamfara State, killing one officer and injuring others.

The checkpoint is located less than a kilometer to Kwatarkwashi, a town next to Gusau, the state capital.

Multiple sources told Daily Trust that the bandits riding over 40 motorbikes stormed the checkpoint around 4am on Sunday, February 25, 2024.

One of the sources said the bandits burnt all the valuables they found at the checkpoint before they zoomed off.

“The bandits overpowered the policemen on duty because they exchanged fire with them for some minutes before they overrode the police and set the place on fire,” the source said.

“I learnt that the remaining policemen ran for their lives. The bandits outnumbered the police, hence, the police could not confront them in gun battle. We are lucky some of the policemen escaped from the scene otherwise the story would have been different by now.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Defence Headquarter dismisses coup rumour as “fake news”
Next article
NDLEA Uncover cocaine, ecstasy consignments hidden in canvas shoes
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nationwide Protest: Falana Writes FG, Says NLC Not In Contempt Of Court

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 26,2024. Mixed reactions have continued to trail the planned...

Stock market returns -3.44% WtD amidst profit taking

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market last week...

“Harrysong forged my signature to defraud my client” – KCee

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian musician KCee has revealed that...

Nasarawa police arrest two armed robbery suspects in army uniform

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nasarawa State Police Command has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nationwide Protest: Falana Writes FG, Says NLC Not In Contempt Of Court

Politics & Govt News 0
Feb 26,2024. Mixed reactions have continued to trail the planned...

Stock market returns -3.44% WtD amidst profit taking

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
February 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market last week...

“Harrysong forged my signature to defraud my client” – KCee

Entertainment 0
February 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian musician KCee has revealed that...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com