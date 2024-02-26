Bandits attack Zamfara Police checkpoint, kills Officer

February 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Bandits have attacked a police checkpoint at Tazame village in Zamfara State, killing one officer and injuring others.

The checkpoint is located less than a kilometer to Kwatarkwashi, a town next to Gusau, the state capital.

Multiple sources told Daily Trust that the bandits riding over 40 motorbikes stormed the checkpoint around 4am on Sunday, February 25, 2024.

One of the sources said the bandits burnt all the valuables they found at the checkpoint before they zoomed off.

“The bandits overpowered the policemen on duty because they exchanged fire with them for some minutes before they overrode the police and set the place on fire,” the source said.

“I learnt that the remaining policemen ran for their lives. The bandits outnumbered the police, hence, the police could not confront them in gun battle. We are lucky some of the policemen escaped from the scene otherwise the story would have been different by now.” (www.naija247news.com).