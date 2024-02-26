Menu
ASUU

ASUU Urges Swift Action from President Tinubu on FGN/ASUU 2009 Renegotiation Agreement

By: Editorial Staff

Date:

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called on President Bola Tinubu’s administration to promptly conclude the FGN/ASUU 2009 renegotiation agreement, taking into account the current economic challenges. The union also urged the presidency to expedite the signing of the draft agreement reached with the Nimi Briggs committee.

ASUU Owerri zone coordinator, Prof. Dennis Aribodor, expressed concern over the prolonged renegotiation, spanning seven years since 2017, and the stagnation of university lecturers’ salary structure for 15 years. Aribodor emphasized that signing the agreement would be crucial for restoring the dignity of academia, promoting industrial harmony, and fostering peace in universities.

While acknowledging the Tinubu administration’s positive step in paying four months of withheld salaries, Aribodor urged the administration to address the remaining three and a half months to resolve agitations surrounding the withheld salaries.

ASUU also raised concerns about the proliferation of universities without adequate funding preparations by federal and state governments. The union called for a halt to the reckless establishment of universities and emphasized the need for governments to focus on adequately funding existing universities to enhance their capacity to admit more students.

Editorial Staff
Editorial Staffhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

