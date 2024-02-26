Agbakoba Challenges IMF, World Bank Economic Recommendations, Offers Basic Solutions

Urges Government Action Amid Rising Cost-of-Living Crisis”

Urges Tinubu Government to Address Growing Discontent Over Cost of Living”

“Decentralization Key to Addressing Nigeria’s Challenges

Agbakoba, addressing the palpable frustration and anger stemming from Nigeria’s escalating cost-of-living crisis, criticized the government for failing to instill hope among its citizens. In an exclusive interview with BusinessDay, he emphasized the growing discontent in the country, particularly regarding the inability of many Nigerians to cope with the exorbitant cost of living. He stressed the urgent need for government intervention to prevent potential unrest.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The maritime lawyer urged the Tinubu administration to take immediate action by first empathizing and communicating effectively with the people. Secondly, he called for emergency measures to alleviate hunger and deprivation, emphasizing the importance of institutional support. Agbakoba suggested initiatives such as free education, healthcare, and public transportation, along with cash transfers to the most vulnerable, as short-term solutions.

He underscored the necessity of policy decisions that strengthen the Naira and empower local manufacturers. Agbakoba advocated for decentralization of power to states and local governments, emphasizing the need for a collective effort to address the nation’s challenges. He cautioned against blindly accepting the recommendations of multilateral institutions like the IMF and World Bank, advocating instead for policies that prioritize the welfare of Nigerians.

Expressing concerns about Nigeria’s future, Agbakoba highlighted a growing sense of revolt due to the high cost of living and urged the government to act swiftly. He criticized the lack of empathy and communication from the government, stressing the importance of instilling hope among the populace. Agbakoba emphasized the need for a clear roadmap out of the crisis and warned of potential protests if the situation persists.