Financials

Access Holdings Plc Renames Subsidiary, Megatech Insurance Brokers Limited, to Access Insurance Brokers Limited

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

Access Holdings Plc wishes to inform of the change in the name of the Company’s insurance brokerage subsidiary “Megatech Insurance Brokers Limited” to “Access Insurance Brokers Limited’”’ following the receipt of required regulatory approvals.

The name change is meant to align the subsidiary’s identity with the Access brand and drive optimisation of business opportunities. The subsidiary will continue to operate within the regulatory framework set by the National Insurance Commission.

"Nigerians Await 'Made In Aba' Products as Tinubu Commissions First Integrated Power Plant"
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

