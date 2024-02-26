Access Holdings Plc Renames Subsidiary, Megatech Insurance Brokers Limited, to Access Insurance Brokers Limited

Access Holdings Plc wishes to inform of the change in the name of the Company’s insurance brokerage subsidiary “Megatech Insurance Brokers Limited” to “Access Insurance Brokers Limited’”’ following the receipt of required regulatory approvals.

The name change is meant to align the subsidiary’s identity with the Access brand and drive optimisation of business opportunities. The subsidiary will continue to operate within the regulatory framework set by the National Insurance Commission.