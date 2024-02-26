90% of Properties Unapproved as Sanwo-Olu Unveils Online Permit System

Sanwo-Olu’s administration has introduced a suite of ICT tools to streamline physical planning activities in Lagos State, enhancing efficiency and innovation. These tools, deployed to the Physical Planning and Automation Department and Lagos State Planning Information Centre (LASPIC), signify a significant step towards modernization.

During the presentation of these tools at the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, Governor Sanwo-Olu highlighted their role in simplifying the building plan process and improving the business environment in Lagos. Through LASPIC’s online platform, citizens can now access Certified True Copies of approvals and apply for building permits from the comfort of their homes, addressing the issue of numerous unapproved buildings in Lagos.

With an estimated five million properties in Lagos but less than 500,000 documented in the land registry, there’s a clear need for increased documentation. The Governor emphasized the importance of land documentation for obtaining building approvals, revealing that approximately 90 percent of properties lack proper approval.

Commissioner Oluyinka Olumide underscored the system’s aim to facilitate easier access to ministry services electronically, urging personnel not to compromise its integrity. The automation system aims to eliminate compromise and streamline the building plan process by providing necessary information through digital interfaces.

TPL Musa Okuniyi emphasized the transition towards a Smart City and encouraged residents to embrace the technological advancements for the betterment of Lagos. These innovations not only signify technological progress but also aim to improve the livability, sustainability, and resilience of Lagos, setting a precedent for other cities to follow.