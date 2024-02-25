Menu
Troops Eliminate Bandit Warlords, Baldo, Baban Yara in ‘Deadly Operation’

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

February 25, 2024.

Two wanted armed bandits’ leaders, Baldo and Baban Yara, together with scores of their foot soldiers, have been eliminated by Nigerian troops.

The warlords were behind the coordination of movement and exchange of kidnapped victims within camps in the Zamfara/Katsina axis.

A defence intelligence source confirmed to PRNigeria that the terrorists were killed on Saturday in a deadly military operation along the Zamfara/Katsina axis.

“Our troops engaged the terrorists at Aliero West axis and succeeded in killing the two bandit kingpins and 28 of their foot soldiers. Lately, our troops have intensified their aggressive operation in the North West and are pounding terrorists heavily.

“We want to rid the region of criminal elements so that farmers can carry out their agricultural activities without delay,” said a military intelligence operative.

Meanwhile, a local source embedded with the troops as a security volunteer told PRNigeria that the operation was swift as no terrorists sighted were spared.

“The military worked on the intelligence in ambushing and eliminating the warlords and their followers mostly riding on motorcycles.

“If this operation is sustained, our farmers will surely return to the farms while, hopefully, we will have a peaceful Ramadan period of fasting, which is just around the corner.” (www.naija247news.com).

