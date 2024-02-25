Nigerian Government Urges Social Media Content Creators Registration to Avoid Penalties

The Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Ishaq Hussaini Magaji, has called on social media users and content creators to register their activities as businesses with the commission to avoid penalties. The Nigerian government is set to tighten regulations on the social media space, and failure to register with the CAC may result in the cessation of online business operations.

Magaji emphasizes that any business operating for over 28 days without registration will face penalties. The move aims to address tax evasion concerns and ensure compliance with the law, particularly the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020.

Justification for the Policy

Magaji justifies the policy, stating it is designed to curb terrorism, money laundering, and negative activities. President Ahmed Bola Tinubu has endorsed the regularization of businesses to support youth employment initiatives. The business name registration, facilitated through microfinance banks, comes with a discount rate to make it more accessible, aligning with Tinubu’s vision of creating 50 million jobs for Nigerian youths.

**Concerns and Perspectives**

Some social media users express concerns about potential regulation, arguing that platforms like TikTok operate differently. For instance, earning on TikTok involves live videos where viewers gift cards, and this form of interaction may not align with traditional business registration. Influencers note that Instagram is a powerhouse where most social media influencers derive income from endorsements and ambassadorial roles.

The government’s move to regulate social media influencers is seen as a broader effort to bring transparency to the digital space and ensure compliance with legal requirements. The debate continues on how such regulations will impact the diverse and dynamic landscape of social media platforms.