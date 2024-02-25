“Nigeria Labour Congress Presses Ahead with Protests Amid Security Concerns”

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) reaffirms its commitment to proceed with nationwide protests on Tuesday and Wednesday, citing concerns over escalating hunger and insecurity. President Joe Ajaero expressed accusations against the Federal Government, alleging plans to utilize the Nigeria Civil Society Forum (NCSF) to disrupt the rallies. He warned of a complete shutdown of the country through worker service withdrawals if any attacks occur during the protests.

The Department of State Services has cautioned about potential hijacking of the protests by certain elements, while the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has cautioned against contempt of court for embarking on the rallies.

Nevertheless, Ajaero called upon international human rights organizations and the governments of the African Union and United Nations to acknowledge the people’s right to peaceful protest against economic hardship and oppression. He denounced alleged government-backed violence against peaceful demonstrators and emphasized the necessity for genuine solutions to address societal grievances.

The NLC and civil society allies are steadfast in their plans to protest economic hardship and insecurity, asserting citizens’ fundamental right to peaceful assembly. Ajaero warned against violence towards protesters and affirmed their determination to voice grievances peacefully. He urged those in power to prioritize the welfare and safety of the people and called for international attention to the threats against peaceful dissent in Nigeria. The NLC remains resolute in its stance as Nigerians prepare for protests on February 27th and 28th, 2024.