NDLEA nabs grandpa, vigilance commander, others for dealing in illicit drugs

February 25, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested a 67-year-old grandfather on Thursday at Magbon, Ogun, while in possession of 57kg of Indian hemp.

Also found in the suspect’s possession were 2,700 pills of tramadol and 231 bottles of Codeine syrup.

NDLEA’s spokesman, Mr Femi Babafemi stated on Sunday in Abuja that its operatives also raided a drug joint in Benin on Tuesday, arrested a 24-year-old sales girl and recovered assorted illicit drugs.

He added that a follow-up operation on Wednesday led to the arrest of the owner of the joint, a 36-year-old commander of a vigilance group in the area.

He stated also that NDLEA operatives recovered 179kg of Indian hemp in Badagry, Lagos State on Wednesday, while it arrested a 25-year-old lady in Bagga, Borno who had cocaine and heroin in her possession.

Babafemi added that a 26-year-old and a 22-year-old male suspect were also nabbed with quantities of cocaine and heroin at Meri and Babban Layi areas of Maiduguri, respectively.

The agency also impounded about 44,820 pills of illicit psychotropic drugs being taken to Zamfara by a 25-year-old and a 54-year-old on Jegga-Sokoto Road in Kebbi.

NDLEA also arrested a 35-year-old farmer on his farm where he grows tomatoes and Indian hemp at Birnin Yero in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna state, Babafemi stated.

“Two suspects were also arrested in a commercial bus as they were travelling from Lagos to Kano with 99 blocks of Indian hemp on them.

“The drugs weighed 37kg and were intercepted on Kwali-Gwagwalada Expressway in the FCT on Monday, Feb. 19.

“Another suspect was arrested at Upper Iweka area of Onitsha, Anambra with 483 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup concealed in two 50-litre kegs.

“A follow up operation led to the arrest of the actual owner of the syrup,’’ Babafemi stated. (www.naija247news.com).