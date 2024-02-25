Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

NDLEA nabs grandpa, vigilance commander, others for dealing in illicit drugs

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 25, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested a 67-year-old grandfather on Thursday at Magbon, Ogun, while in possession of 57kg of Indian hemp.

Also found in the suspect’s possession were 2,700 pills of tramadol and 231 bottles of Codeine syrup.

NDLEA’s spokesman, Mr Femi Babafemi stated on Sunday in Abuja that its operatives also raided a drug joint in Benin on Tuesday, arrested a 24-year-old sales girl and recovered assorted illicit drugs.

He added that a follow-up operation on Wednesday led to the arrest of the owner of the joint, a 36-year-old commander of a vigilance group in the area.

He stated also that NDLEA operatives recovered 179kg of Indian hemp in Badagry, Lagos State on Wednesday, while it arrested a 25-year-old lady in Bagga, Borno who had cocaine and heroin in her possession.

Babafemi added that a 26-year-old and a 22-year-old male suspect were also nabbed with quantities of cocaine and heroin at Meri and Babban Layi areas of Maiduguri, respectively.

The agency also impounded about 44,820 pills of illicit psychotropic drugs being taken to Zamfara by a 25-year-old and a 54-year-old on Jegga-Sokoto Road in Kebbi.

NDLEA also arrested a 35-year-old farmer on his farm where he grows tomatoes and Indian hemp at Birnin Yero in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna state, Babafemi stated.

“Two suspects were also arrested in a commercial bus as they were travelling from Lagos to Kano with 99 blocks of Indian hemp on them.

“The drugs weighed 37kg and were intercepted on Kwali-Gwagwalada Expressway in the FCT on Monday, Feb. 19.

“Another suspect was arrested at Upper Iweka area of Onitsha, Anambra with 483 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup concealed in two 50-litre kegs.

“A follow up operation led to the arrest of the actual owner of the syrup,’’ Babafemi stated. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Troops Eliminate Bandit Warlords, Baldo, Baban Yara in ‘Deadly Operation’
Next article
Navy Apprehends 2 suspected fuel smugglers, seizes 5,100 litres of petrol
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Navy Apprehends 2 suspected fuel smugglers, seizes 5,100 litres of petrol

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Navy, Forward Operation Base,...

Troops Eliminate Bandit Warlords, Baldo, Baban Yara in ‘Deadly Operation’

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Two wanted armed bandits' leaders, Baldo...

Obasanjo: Over 80% Of Nigeria’s Crude Oil Is Stolen

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 25,2024. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo stated that one of...

Nigerian Government Urges Social Media Content Creators Registration to Avoid Penalties

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
The Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC),...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Navy Apprehends 2 suspected fuel smugglers, seizes 5,100 litres of petrol

CrimeWatch 0
February 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Navy, Forward Operation Base,...

Troops Eliminate Bandit Warlords, Baldo, Baban Yara in ‘Deadly Operation’

Security News 0
February 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Two wanted armed bandits' leaders, Baldo...

Obasanjo: Over 80% Of Nigeria’s Crude Oil Is Stolen

Oil & Gas 0
Feb 25,2024. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo stated that one of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com